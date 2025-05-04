Monday TV Choice: Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour (BBC2, 6.30pm)

Chef Anna Haugh returns home to rediscover incredible and unique Irish food

​Celebrity chef Anna Haugh hails from Tallaght, Dublin, and is a proud cheerleader for Irish produce, so really, who better to take viewers on a culinary journey around the island?

​She certainly didn’t have to think too long when she was approached about presenting this series, especially when she discovered she would have a variety of travel companions.

Anna says: “I’m passionate about food. I’m passionate about everything that comes from Ireland, from the culture to the produce and the people. And when the production company, Below the Radar TV, came to me and asked, ‘Would I like to travel around Ireland with amazing people like Katherine Ryan and Dennis Taylor?’ How could I say no?”

However, while she may sound like an expert guide, Anna admits she learned a thing or two herself during the making of the 15-part series, which now comes to BBC2 after previously airing on BBC One in Northern Ireland. She says: “I’ve learned a lot about my culture, and I feel even more proud and strongly about the beautiful landscapes and the wonderful produce that we have.

“And viewers can expect to learn lots of things about Ireland. You’ll see the most amazing produce and get to know the celebrities who are on tour with me a little bit more.”

As Anna explains, she’s also picked up some new skills: “I learned how to fish and how to milk a sheep. I essentially could become a mussel farmer now as Angela Scanlon and I had a crash course working on a mussel farm. And I also learned how to box with Carl Frampton!”

Her tour of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also took her to some new places, even if they felt familiar. Anna says: “I’ve never been to Belfast before, and when I arrived in the city, I just felt like I was returning home, even though I’d never been there before.”

In fact, the only drawback to the series may have been the weather. Anna laughs: “What you probably won’t be able to tell when you watch the programme is the battle I had with the wind. I was constantly using things like baking trays and chopping boards when I was cooking outdoors, and somehow had to try and stop the gale force winds blowing out the gas so I could actually cook!”

Hopefully, her celeb travel companions, who also include presenter Vanessa Feltz, Father Ted actor Pauline McLynn, wildlife broadcaster Liz Bonnin, rugby legend Bundee Aki, the Saturdays popstar Una Healy, and Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney, were willing to lend her a hand.

The first famous face to join Anna though is comedian Katherine Ryan. The stand-up admits that her grandmother’s ‘over-boiled and under-seasoned’ dinners haven’t given her the best impression of Irish cooking, but hopefully exploring Cork, aka as the foodie capital of Ireland, will change her mind.