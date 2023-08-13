According to Megan Gallagher, who adapted Mo Hayder’s detective books for the screen, the fact that the central character is younger than your average troubled cop is part of the selling point.

She says: “At the heart of it all is Mo Hayder’s central character, whom I truly adore: DI Jack Caffery. What sets Jack apart from so many other maverick detective characters is rather simple – he’s a millennial.

“At just 32 years of age, Jack isn’t dealing with a failed marriage or a strained relationship with his children. He’s also not a deeply corrupt detective. Rather, he’s trying to make all of these life decisions for the first time. Do I want a relationship or family? What kind of detective am I going to be?”

Jessica and Jack Caffrey

Anyone who has seen the first four episodes would probably argue that Jack’s age isn’t the only thing that has made Wolf stand out from the very crowded crime-drama field.

The opening first instalment introduced viewers to Jack (Ukweli Roach), who is haunted by his brother’s childhood disappearance, and is convinced his neighbour was responsible. It also saw a family return to their rural Welsh home from London to be confronted with disturbing discoveries that have echoes of an infamous double murder committed in the area.

Many viewers thought were less intrigued by the plots than the offbeat and sometimes unsettling tone.

And if you thought the opening episodes were designed to grab your attention, before Wolf settled down into something slightly more routine, you could be about to be proved wrong, as Gallagher hints the series is building to something even more startlingly unusual.

Gallagher says: “This series charts two storylines that are nail-bitingly close to one another but don’t collide until one heck of a finale that includes song and dance (yes, really), and a fair bit of blood.”

She adds: “It’s a series for people who like their crime served up in a slightly different way. The episodes build and build and the finale is truly an example of everyone – actors, directors, scripts, music, art department, everyone! – all coming together in a gorgeous harmony. This is not a series that deflates in its climax; this is a series that sings.”

If that doesn’t whet your appetite for the season’s conclusion, possibly nothing will, as tonight we get the penultimate episode.

When Jack receives a creepy gift from Penderecki, it sets him off in a new direction – and it involves getting more information from the Walking Man. Meanwhile, Honey tries to take control following a visit from the police, but it seems it may be too late.