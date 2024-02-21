Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In this modern digital world of streaming, binge-watching and box sets, we’re constantly being reminded to avoid spoilers and revealing key info to viewers who may not have got round to watching certain programmes.

So what were Channel 5 and the makers of this nail-biting thriller thinking when they came up with the title which essentially tells you everything you need to know about the show before you’ve watched any of it?

Too Good to Be True stars Kara Tointon as Rachel, a single mum on the poverty line who works all hours God sends as a cleaner to provide for her son Liam (Charlie Hodson-Prior).

Expect more twists and turns in Too Good To Be True

Out of the blue, she is approached by her boss Simone (Sara Powell) whose wealthy businessman client Elliot (Allen Leech) is offering her a new job with better pay and shorter hours.

But over the next few episodes, we have seen Rachel get drawn further into Elliot’s life, before beginning to question his motives and find out this man is indeed Too Good to Be True.

Despite the fact that that the clue is in the title, Too Good to Be True has been a riveting watch over the past couple of weeks, with the twist at the end of the first episode making viewers wonder why Elliot has homed in on Rachel.

Former EastEnder Tointon, who has also starred in Mr Selfridge, Urban Myths and Archie, says: “Until that point you really hope that this has the romcom vibe of a modern Cinderella tale.

“But then you get a curveball and think, ‘Hang on a minute; this is getting dark.’ As Rachel discovers more about Elliot, she becomes a bit of a detective in her own life.”

In last night’s penultimate episode, we saw Elliot plan a surprise weekend trip for Rachel and Liam to his log cabin in the countryside.

However, it became clear that someone was watching them from the surrounding woods, and later, Liam was accosted by a woman, who turned out to be Elliot’s ex-wife.

Tonight, the four-part thriller concludes, with Simone also beginning to have more doubts about the man she works for.

She decides to look into Elliot’s past, questioning his version of how he lost his parents, and sharing everything she’s found out with Rachel, urging her to dig deeper.

Eventually, Rachel identifies a child therapist who worked with Elliot immediately after his mother was killed, and pays her a visit.

When pressed by Rachel, the therapist claims it wasn’t Elliot’s father who started the fire, but Elliot himself.

Unbeknown to Rachel, Elliot has been following her, and now knows she is having serious doubts about him and his past.

Later, after Elliot collects Liam from school, he uses the lad as bait to lure Rachel back to his log cabin, knowing that he can’t allow her to expose the truth.

If you’re one of those viewers who have been shouting to Rachel to get away from Elliot while she can, it may be too late.