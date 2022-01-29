More stars are on the loose in Celebrity Hunted

Depty Hattie Haslam-Greene, The Chief Lisa Theaker and Head of Ops Ray Howard

Is it really possible to disappear without a trace in the UK for a full fortnight?

Those taking part in the latest series of Celebrity Hunted clearly think so. You’d think they might be hampered by their supposedly famous faces, but for many viewers, several of them are probably just as obscure as the non-celebs who take part in the regular version.

Olympian silver medallist Iwan Thomas teams up with two-time Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead, Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth Locke join forces, actor Chizzy Akudolu and queen of UK garage Lisa Maffia pool their resources, and last but by no means least, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is paired with international reality TV star Chloe Veitch.

Spare a thought for The Vivienne. Trying to hide out in bushes while wearing a wig, six-inch heels and a sparkly, skin-tight frock doesn’t sound easy – we’re guessing she’ll be reverting to her everyday guise of James Lee Williams instead, who should be able to remain far more anonymous.

The duos will be trailed throughout by a new crack team of hunters, led by the show’s first female chief, Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable, Lisa Theaker. She’ll be assisted by former police officers as well as intelligence and army personnel.

Although few details have been released so far, among the highlights is a confrontation with Kerry Katona. She isn’t one of the fugitives, but the hunters approach her in an effort to find out whether or not she has been in contact with any of them – her response is TV gold. We won’t give the game away, but let’s just say that Lord Sugar would be proud of her quick-thinking business acumen.

Whatever happens and whoever wins, it’s all done in the name of charity – the stars are hoping to inspire the public to donate to charity, while always looking over their shoulders, of course.

Ian Dunkley, commissioning editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 says of the series’ return: “We are pleased to be bringing back the edge-of-your-seat game of cat and mouse with a confident batch of VIPs supporting the Stand Up To Cancer campaign. The forthcoming run will see both the Fugitives and the Hunters come up against new challenges in a Britain that has drastically changed since 2019’s series. We’re looking forward to seeing who will emerge as victors.”

“Hunted is back,” adds executive producer Tom Hutchings. “More crazy fugitive tactics, more Jason Bourne tech, and more mayhem than ever before. We’ve a stellar set of celebrity fugitives – all fantastic characters, with impressive tricks up their sleeves. Up against them, our meanest team of Hunters yet. Get ready for the thrill of the chase.”

Expect the group to get themselves in all sorts of trouble throughout the run – if they make it past this week’s gripping opening episode, of course. There’ll be tears and laughter along the way from the celebs, while those watching at home will no doubt be shouting at the screen in frustration as they head for danger.

