It’s a travesty that this critically acclaimed Euphoria-meets-Succession drama has been hung out to dry in the BBC’s late-night midweek schedules.

Especially so, as the show has developed nicely over the past couple of weeks, with the characters we’ve come to know and love from season one no longer hiding behind their graduate status and now trying to prove themselves all over again in the post-pandemic high-finance world.

Yes, there is still a heady mix of drug-taking binges, sexual shenanigans and nightclubbing in between the group’s banking duties, but there have also been the introduction of some new faces to shake things up a bit at Pierpoint and Co.

Among those causing a stir is Los Angeles-born heartthrob Alex Alomar Akpobome, who plays Danny Van Deventer.

Before landing the role, the actor, previously known for his roles in For All Mankind and Twenties, had only heard of the show itself and says he felt no emotional connection to the finance industry.

“I’m not a money seeking person,” he admits. “But I think my favourite thing about acting is someone telling you that you fit into something you’d never imagine yourself doing.

“I think that’s what people like about the show – it’s universal.

“Industry could work in any industry, like movies or restaurants. You just want to be accepted in any field.”

So what about his character, the head-turning Executive Director from the New York office?

“I always thought Danny was kind of the hero, the nicest guy in the whole thing,” he says. “But friends have said he’s devious and cunning, maybe even the villain.”

Tonight, Eric, Harper, Felim and Jesse are invited at Rican Healthcare’s investor event at country house in Wales to celebrate Felim buying the Rican shares. However, on the train to the pheasant shoot, Harper overhears a rep from Rican talking to a Pierpoint person and realises there’s more to this sale than Eric is letting on.

The trip to Wales turns out to be a high-stakes comedy of errors, some less funny than others, as a serious accident occurs.

Then, after Harper advises Jesse in what to do with his Rican shares, noses are put out of joint when he acts in an unexpected and disturbing way.

Things aren’t going so well for Yasmin, either. She brings her father in for a meeting with Celeste, hoping that he’ll move the family’s money over to Pierpoint and score her some points with Private Wealth Management in the process.

But her father makes it clear that he never took Yasmin’s proposal seriously and has just wasted Celeste and Yasmin’s time.

Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Rocco and Kenny Kilbane head out for a drink, or two

Adding insult to injury, a wardrobe malfunction of sorts occurs, leaving everyone a bit embarrassed.

Finally, unexpected doors open for a jobless and uninspired Gus.

He’s tutoring Jesse’s rebellious son Leo, who takes a naked swim in front him.

That relationship is clearly going to cause some problems for everyone – both on and off the trading floor.