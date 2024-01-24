Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although Grantchester fans have fallen in love with leads Geordie Keating (Robson Green), Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) and Sidney Chambers (James Norton) over the years, in many people’s eyes, the drama’s most likeable and interesting character is Leonard Finch (Al Weaver).

In 2024, no one blinks an eye when encountering a homosexual person – or at least they shouldn’t.

But as a gay man in 1950s Britain, Leonard is essentially illegal, and he has been faced with two daunting choices.

He could either come out and potentially go to jail, or he can stay in the closet and pretend to be someone who he is not.

In season six, fans’ nightmares came true when the curate was arrested, before pleading guilty to charges of deviancy and being sent to prison.

Although his early release was a comfort to some, the whole situation was upsetting to see, although it did show how far, thankfully, times have changed.

Actor Weaver, 43, who has played Leonard since the show’s inception and also appeared in Mike Bartlett’s drama Press back in 2018, explains why he enjoys the role.

“I feel very privileged and honoured,” he says. “It’s changed my life playing him, just made me a better person, to think that this guy who faces such adversity still wants to devote his life to helping others.

“He’s always got good intentions. Hopefully when people watch him, if they’re in a difficult situation, they can get some strength or inspiration from Leonard’s story.

“That’s what great television does. Leonard’s got this great levity and great gravity as well and always seems to find a way to overcome the obstacles put in front of him. I admire him enormously. Also, Leonard is so fun to play and I never get bored of him.”

When the eighth season began a fortnight ago, Leonard welcomed a new resident to his latest venture – a halfway house for ex-convicts.

“He still wants to do his duty and be of service to others, but without that tag of religion,” Weaver, who also directs tonight’s episode, adds.

“He’s trying his best, but it’s chaos! Daniel’s helping, but they need help.

“Leonard also faces discrimination from some of their new neighbours who don’t like alcoholics and ex-cons moving in.”

Last week, we saw Elliot take steps to close down the halfway house, while Leonard and the residents faced harassment from the police.

And tonight, Leonard begins to think he may have bitten off more than he can chew as he finds managing the halfway house harder than anticipated.

He clearly enjoys the challenge, but it is coming at the expense of his private life.

And although Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale) encourages Leonard to consider hiring some extra help, Leonard refuses.

Also tonight, an art exhibition at the university seems like a good way to cheer up Will.

Bonnie is away and Cathy can see that he is still struggling to forget the recent accident and his responsibility for the death of a fellow man.

However, the drinks reception is disrupted by a protest, which all seems harmless high jinks at first, until it becomes apparent that a valuable painting has been stolen.

Then, a little later, one of the college porters is found murdered.