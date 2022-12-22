There’s good news for comedy fans – Motherland, the sitcom about harassed mums (and token dad Kevin) trying to navigate the pressure of parenthood and playground politics, is making a welcome seasonal return.

It began with an acclaimed pilot back in 2016 and then built up a following over the course of three series. As a mark of just how popular it’s become, this festive edition is making the jump from BBC2 to BBC1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, it seems the only people who may not be glad to see it back are actress Anna Maxwell Martin’s children. She plays the permanently frazzled Julia, who was seen in the first episode reacting very badly to the news that her mum wasn’t going to be providing on-demand childcare anymore and whose stress levels have barely let up since.

Perhaps understandably, Anna is keen to point out she’s very different in real life. She told Stuff: “I’m absolutely not like Julia. She’s a horrible, self-centred human being

“My kids hate Julia. It’s not funny for them. They hate seeing me like that, seeing me that stressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luckily, it seems she isn’t that on edge while making it, although she admits to being nervous when she began filming the pilot.

Anna, whose other credits include playing DCS Patricia Carmichael, the character Line of Duty fans absolutely love to hate, says: “I’ve not done that much comedy and on the first day I was terrified. I had to ad lib on my own, shouting out of the car window and I was nearly in tears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did have a semi-nervous breakdown on the first day – I was supposed to be having a nervous breakdown – but by the third day, I got into it and I have really loved doing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, we may not see much of that happiness on screen. Julia ended the previous series by admitting to her usually absent husband Paul (Oliver Chris) that she’d fallen for their builder – and he proved surprisingly understanding. But does that mean he’ll actually step up and help when Julia finds herself deals with an influx of demanding grandparents?

She’s also invited Kevin (Paul Ready) over to save him from eating turkey crisps on his own, but unexpectedly finds herself entertaining no-nonsense Liz (Diane Morgan) as well after her ex drops her in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, alpha mum Amanda (Lucy Punch) is trying to prove how civilised she is by having dinner with her ex and his new wife – and her mother (the perfectly cast Joanna Lumley, making a welcome return) is on hand to enjoy all the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, high-flying, hard-drinking Meg (Tanya Moodie) hits the bottle after receiving a present that leaves her questioning whether her husband Bill (Anthony Head) knows her at all – and her binges rarely end well.