Over the past few years, comedian Munya Chawawa has found social-media stardom with his politically-sharp satirical skits and sketches.

The British Zimbabwean’s popularity went through the roof during the pandemic, when his parody of Matt Hancock’s rule-breaking, extramarital affair went viral.

For the uninitiated, it was a razor-sharp rework of Shaggy’s reggae hit, It Wasn’t Me, with lines like: “How could I forget I wasn’t wearing any PPE, Though she hadn’t had her vaccination, She got a little pr*ck from me.”

After Hancock, the Partygate saga inspired several other viral hits.

When Boris Johnson finally resigned, Munya turned an Outkast classic into the spicily titled Getta Outta Hey Ya by Kast-Out, which became one of his most-watched videos ever.

The 29-year-old is also known for characters such as chef Jonny Oliver, and a posh drill rapper called Unknown P “a nod towards the appropriation and false ownership of black culture that often happens in western societies”.

Recently, he has collaborated with the likes of comedians Mo Gilligan, Michael Dapaah and musicians Unknown T, S1mba, and KSI, and his online popularity has led to many doors opening in the TV world.

In August 2021, he showed off his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef 2021, while there have been presenting gigs (Baftas), comedy slots (Latitude, Reading) and serious acting roles (Netflix’s Sandman).

This evening, he can be seen on Taskmaster, competing with Sarah Millican, Dara O’Briain, Fern Brady and John Kearns, trying to impress Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Nevertheless, How to Survive a Dictator, is a change of tone for the likeable comedian, as he confronts the life under Robert Mugabe.

Munya was born in Derby in 1992, but spent his childhood in Zimbabwe, before moving back to the UK, and a posh Norfolk village.

Earlier this year, Munya made plans to return to his homeland to make a documentary.

His bags were packed, his flights were booked, but then he found out he been banned by the Zimbabwean government.

His filming visas were cancelled, with absolutely no explanation.

Undeterred, Munya decides to travel to South Africa instead and speak to Mugabe’s friends, his family, his victims and his henchmen.

Munya Chawawa

Using interviews, archive, and a few comedy sketches to help viewers understand the story, Munya tries to unpick the man behind the monster – exploring an extraordinary life that saw Mugabe win independence for his people before ruling them with increasing brutality through four decades.

Munya meets with Mugabe’s nephews (who have a somewhat rose-tinted view of Uncle Robert); his former friend Wilf, who fell out with Mugabe after the massacre of 20,000 civilians; his spiritual advisor; and some of his many his victims.

Finally, he goes head-to-head with a Mugabe ally accused of brutal violence and intimidation.

Munya’s film is fascinating and moving, as he takes a journey through the life of one of the world’s most notorious tyrants.