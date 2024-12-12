Alan Bennett turned 90 in May

Friday: Alan Bennett 90 Years On (BBC Two, 9pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But then, if you’ve never been in fashion, you’ve never been out of it either.

Not that keeping up with the latest trends is something that bothers a man like Bennett – and that’s how it should be. Instead, he prefers to spend his days writing, reading or tootling around north London on his trusty tricycle; it used to be a push bike, but at 90 (he reached the milestone in May), he can no longer manage that. It’s a concession to old age he’s been forced to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National treasure is an overused phrase (and one that Bennett would probably hate), but it’s difficult to think of somebody who deserves it more than him; his work has helped bring Britain’s lonely, disappointed and disaffected to the fore: “I can see that the central figure in a lot of my television plays is the same,” he once told an audience at the British Film Institute. “He’s a vague, rather melancholy, rather troubled figure, not having much fun, and he’s not actually much fun to write, as distinct from the characters surrounding him, who one has a great deal of fun with.”

Bennett has also taught us a thing or two about history via his work as well – as you might expect from somebody who gained a first class degree in the subject from Oxford University.

But he never expected or set out to be famous. The son of a Leeds butcher, he claims that as an adolescent, he thought he’d become a clergyman, merely because he felt he looked like one. He was already a bookish sort – the type of youngster you’d now call a nerd or a geek.

“As a child I read biography and autobiography backwards,” he once claimed. “Looking back I feel I was probably much more middle-aged then than I am now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following National Service, he enrolled at Oxford, where he began performing in comedy sketches. From there he became part of the satirical revue Beyond the Fringe, which also launched the showbusiness careers of Dudley Moore, Jonathan Miller and Peter Cook.

Bennett became a regular face on the small screen as an actor, although it’s for his plays that he’s now best known, including The History Boys and The Habit of Art. He’s also been prolific on the small and large screens, winning numerous awards in the process, including a Bafta Best Original Screenplay for A Private Function and an Oscar nomination for penning The Madness of King George.