New Give My Head Peace Christmas episode promises murderous fun this Boxing Day on BBC One NI

It will be broadcast at 10.50pm on Boxing Day and begins with Da and Ma in their Divis home pondering a crisis.

Damon Quinn, who plays their son Cal, told the News Letter: "We’re reflecting what we’re all living at the minute. The cost of living crisis comes to Divis and they have to decide whether to heat or eat, until Cal discovers an ancient life insurance policy that Ma and Da took out and forgot about. It says that if one of them dies the other gets £250,000 – it turns to them trying to kill each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then they come up with an insurance scam. We adapted the story of canoe man and Da goes missing on a pedalo in Belfast Lough.”

The Cast of Give My Head Peace on set during filming for their Christmas special

Ali Ford, who plays their daughter Dympna, said: “The size of Da in the wee pedalo – it’s hilarious. His legs are round his ears.”

Ali, whose character is a Sinn Fein MLA, revealed a new assignment for Dympna: “Things are fairly quiet at Stormont so Dympna has decided to pursue other things, she’s decided she’d like to become a mother, she wants a wee baby. Her husband Billy is not quite as keen on the idea but realises it has some perks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mary-Lou has encouraged all the female MLAs to do their bit for Ireland, to get the numbers up in light of the referendum that’s coming.”

Meanwhile Uncle Andy’s worst nightmare has come true. His dole is stopped and he is forced to take a job as a security guard at Larne Harbour. Ulster’s biggest Brexit supporter now has to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Da, Ma and Cal - Tim McGarry, Olivia Nash and Damon Quinn

Andy tries to drown his sorrows in the Loyalist Kneebreakers Club only to discover they have run out of drink. The Protocol has stopped deliveries of cheap alcohol coming from England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, Pastor Begbie has a plan. Andy’s new job as a security guard at Larne can help with their drink supply problem. He can help smuggle a secret drink shipment from England through customs.

The remaining three episodes from the new series will be available on BBC iPlayer directly after the broadcast of the Christmas special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon revealed part of the plot in the second new episode: “In the second one Da takes great exception to Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast so he decides to make his own version, his version is called West Belfast.”

Billy and Dympna - Michael McDowell and Alexandra Ford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Give My Head Peace is written by Damon along Tim McGarry – who stars as Da – and Michael McDowell – who plays Billy – the collective known as The Hole in the Wall Gang.

Of the writing process Damon said: “If it’s funny then it must have been something I wrote. When pitching ideas, because there’s three of us, we use a two-to-one rule to pass it. Unless the one is particularly huffy then the deliberations can go on for as long as the Protocol.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Give My Head Peace Christmas Special – Murder Most Foul is on Monday, December 26 on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer at 10.50pm.