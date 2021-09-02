New Grantchester gets us in the holiday spirit

Losing a main character can be the death knell for certain series.

But not Grantchester. When James Norton left, many thought life in the picturesque Cambridgeshire town would never be the same again, but Tom Brittney stepped in to fill the breach as new vicar Reverend Will Davenport, and things have continued to flourish.

For the uninitiated, the cosy crime drama set in the 1950s is based on a series of stories by James Runcie, son of former Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie. The books focus on the professional and personal life – as well as investigative skills – of Sidney Chambers, the war veteran vicar of Grantchester.

Geordie Keating and Rev Will Davenport

Norton played him, with Robson Green as his friend, Cambridge copper DI Geordie Keating. When Sidney left the country during the fourth season, Will took his place. Luckily for Geordie, he’s just as good a detective as his predecessor.

“From the moment I heard about the role of Will Davenport, it was something I wanted more than anything,” says Brittney.

He’s now well-established as the lead character; when the show returns this week, it will be his third fully in the driving seat, and seventh season overall.

In recent years, Shaun Evans has had the opportunity to branch out by directing a number of episodes of Endeavour, the series in which he stars. Now Brittney is getting the same chance, and it seems he’s been delighted by the experience.

“I’m thrilled to be back on set with my Grantchester family,” he smiles. “I’m also absolutely over the moon to be given the opportunity to direct an episode this series, it’s been a life ambition of mine and I can’t wait for the audience to see it (and also I can finally order Robson about)!”

“All the cast and crew are excited by Tom Brittney making his directorial debut – we know he will create a very entertaining episode,” adds executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd.

Brittney isn’t the only person thrilled to be returning.

“It’s great to be back in the world we all refer to as our happy place,” claims Green. “This new series is the best yet and is testament to the outstanding creative team that make this extraordinary, likeable, charming and entertaining tale what it is.”

The run kicks off with everyone in holiday mood during the summer of 1958. Geordie, his wife Cathy and their kids are off to the seaside, accompanied by Will, Leonard, Daniel and Jack – who’s minding the church is anybody’s guess.

Everything seems to be going well, until a tragic death takes place. Of course, Geordie and Will feel duty bound to investigate, but neither of them can predict how the matter will turn out – or that what happens will send shockwaves throughout the series.

“We can’t wait to bring viewers back to Grantchester for a seventh season,” reveals another of the show’s executive producers, Rebecca Eaton. “Captivating storylines and characters you care about… this new season is filled with all the ingredients that have made the series a fan favourite and special viewing experience.”

