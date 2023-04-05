As the host of The One Show, Alex Jones has plenty of experience when it comes to dealing with human interest stories.

So, she’s the ideal person to host the new series Reunion Hotel, which gives members of the public the chance to be reunited with someone pivotal from their past.

That’s not the only thing that qualifies her for the role. The series is based on Gwesty Aduniad, which originated on S4C – the channel where Alex, who is fluent in Welsh, gained some of her early TV experience.

Although Reunion Hotel will be in English, it is keeping the Welsh setting, as the participants check into a hotel in north-east Wales. Some will be looking for answers or forgiveness, others will want to say thank you, but it’s going to be emotional.

Ahead of filming Alex said: “To be able to play an integral part in the reunion of lost friendships, family members and past loves is very exciting. I’m so looking forward to checking into the hotel to help bring these heart-warming stories to life, and helping the guests reconnect with a piece of their lives they thought had been lost.”

It seems the finished product has lived up to her expectations, as she recently had an emotional reunion of her own when the first episode was shown at a press launch.

She says: “Being back at Iscoyd Park to watch the first episode of Reunion Hotel was very special. This show is an emotional journey as we bring people together that are connected through an incredible story. Watching it with a room full of people, hearing them laugh and even get emotional, is what the show is all about.”

Now it’s time for viewers to check in themselves as the first episode airs.

The very first arrival at the hotel is 21-year-old Tegan, whose girls’ trip to London took a dramatic turn when she slipped and fell on to the tracks at a Tube station. Luckily for her, a stranger made the split-second decision to pull her to safety – and out of the path of an oncoming train.

Ever since the incident, she’s been trying to track down her mystery hero so she can thank him for saving her life. Is she finally about to come face to face with him?

Meanwhile, Lee only discovered after his mother’s death that he had an older brother who was placed for adoption. The news came from a relative who revealed that his mum had died heartbroken that she had never been reunited with her elder son. Now, Lee is hoping to meet his long-lost sibling so he can tell him how much he was loved.

James Donaldson, Andrew, Alex Jones, Catrin and Dee Albert

