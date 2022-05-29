New Springwatch is a wildlife-packed show

Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams

We know what you’re thinking – is it really still spring?

Many of us probably believe that, with June looming large on the horizon, this series should be called Summerwatch. But, apparently, it will be reaching its conclusion just as summer officially begins on the 21st.

But whatever it’s called, the series promises to be rather wonderful, basically three weeks of fascinating insights into the nation’s flora and fauna. Each programme will feature a mix of live stories and pre-recorded moments; viewers can get involved via social media where they’re invited to ask questions and share their observations.

“I am thrilled to be back with this year’s Springwatch team, this series is packed with exciting and heart-warming wildlife stories from across the UK,” says regular frontman Chris Packham.

“We have recorded some amazing stories and watched dramas unfold in nests, ponds, and forests. Audiences will also get a peek into the life of young boars, who explore and affect the forest around them from a very early age. We also have a great story about the breeding journeys of colourful puffins at Skomer Island.”

Packham will be joined at the show’s base at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk by Michaela Strachan, where they focus on the diversity of the site’s wildlife. In a programme first, there will also be a camera rigged up to a bee colony which, they’re hoping, will enable everyone to witness the way in which the insects interact and work.

Megan McCubbin, meanwhile, embarks on a road trip across northern England, taking in the sights and sounds on offer at Kielder Forest and Hauxley Nature Reserve before ending her journey in Newcastle.

Iolo Williams is also returning to the fray. He’ll be on the Isle of Mull – one of his favourite wildlife havens – to keep an eye on the local white-tailed and golden eagle territories, as well as a wide variety of marine life. Plus, he explores a wild meadow, getting up close and personal with the invertebrates and small mammals that call it home.

During lockdown, many people retuned with nature, spending an increased amount of time in the great outdoors. Springwatch and its sister shows proved vital to them as well as those who wanted to know more about the world around them but couldn’t get outside. The latter group are set to be catered for in particular by Mindfulness Moments, a series consisting of 90-second films which follow each episode. There’s no voiceover, just amazing footage.

“The new season of Springwatch is promising to be a wildlife-packed snapshot of the UK during the peak of the breeding season,” states executive producer Rosemary Edwards. “We are hoping to celebrate the lives of some of our most fascinating species as they bring us stories of survival in their battle to bring up their young.