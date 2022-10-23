What does this hit thriller series have in common with legendary sci-fi show Doctor Who? If your first thought was Cardiff, bravo – but the connections run deeper than that.

The Pact had just about the entire country on the edge of their seats back in 2021 when the first season hit our screens. Starring Laura Fraser and Julie Hesmondhalgh, it followed four friends who resolved to keep mum about their connections to the death of a man who ran a 100-year-old family brewery in mid-Wales.

It was created and written by Pete McTighe, with Joy Wilkinson also contributing scripts for the second outing. Both have previously written for Doctor Who, so baked-in quality is a given and, if you’re a pub quiz question setter, you’re welcome.

The enthusiasm for a follow-up series after the success of the first couldn’t be more evident. Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Wales, says: “The Pact gripped the nation, its impact spread like wildfire dominating BBC iPlayer’s most popular lists. When asked if we would go again, it was a very easy decision to make.

“Pete McTighe’s writing has more twists and turns than a bowl of spaghetti – we were absorbed by the characters and the story. It’s brilliant to be going again and fans can be reassured that you’ll be guessing the ending right up until the final credits.”

The second tale is again set in Wales – Cardiff-based Little Door Productions is behind the show, after all – and is described as a “gothic tale that puts loveable, complex, characters under extreme pressure, forcing them to confront their past”.

It follows social worker Christine, played by award-winning actress Rakie Ayola. Her oldest son Will (Lloyd Everitt), youngest son Jamie (Aaron Anthony) and daughter Megan (Mali Ann Rees) are busy trying to get on with their lives following the recent, tragic death of their brother Liam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re all determinedly focused on looking forward to Megan’s wedding, but when stranger Connor (Jordan Wilks) arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined, it’s not long before all their lives are thrown into turmoil once again.

Over six nerve-shredding episodes, buried secrets will come to light and Rosie’s family must consider who they are, while each of them grapples with issues of morality and divided loyalty.

As their lives spiral out of control, a terrible pact could be all that will save them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rakie Ayola, who is also an executive producer, says about being part of The Pact: “I’m thrilled to be working again with Little Door and BBC Wales leading this talented cast to bring Pete’s wonderfully mysterious story to life.

“As an executive producer on this series, it’s hugely important to me to see the wealth of opportunity this production is offering both to established talent and those new to the industry both behind and in front of the camera.”

If it’s anything like the first series, Rakie, Pete and the rest of the cast and crew will be onto yet another winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad