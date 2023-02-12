Take a great concept, two skilled screenwriters, a Bafta-nominated star and a prime-time Monday night slot, shake them all up, and what have you got?

In a nutshell, Better, a new Yorkshire-based drama whose makers, production company SISTER, promise will keep us on the edge of our seats for the next five weeks.

It’s the brainchild of Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent. The duo have been best buddies since they were at school together and have since worked on a number of projects, including Spooks (both the small and big screen versions), Hotel Babylon and Humans.

“We’re delirious and feel incredibly fortunate to have assembled – with SISTER and the BBC – such a gifted group of people to tell this story in the great city of Leeds, with a wealth of local Yorkshire talent on and off camera,” claimed the duo as filming began. “This incredible cast are exciting us every day, pushing the show’s exploration of morality and redemption to ever more thrilling, surprising, and yet darkly funny places.

“With any luck, we’ve got enough brilliant people to make ourselves look good.”

Taking the lead role is I Hate Suzie’s Bafta-nominated star Leila Farzad. Here she plays DI Lou Slack, a confident, well-liked and seemingly dedicated copper who followed her respected father into the police force almost 20 years ago. However, Lou is hiding a dark secret.

During her rookie days, she was fiercely ambitious, but at her lowest ebb, succumbed to the charm of Irish underworld operator Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan). They struck a deal she’s lived to regret, despite the fact it’s brought her professional success – in return for him tipping her off about various crimes, she turns a blind eye to the activities of his citywide drug trafficking gang.

But that could be about to change. Another personal upheaval – this time involving a family tragedy – prompts Lou to re-evaluate her life. And despite knowing that bringing Col to justice would expose her own lies, she’s determined to seek redemption so she can live a guilt-free ‘better’ life.

“Better is a brilliant fresh take on the morality tale,” says Farzad. “I am excited to have the opportunity to play Lou Slack, the vehicle through which we explore the multivalent layers of good and bad. A complex, flawed yet utterly human character. I feel very lucky to be a part of such a wonderful show with an incredibly talented team attached to it.”

“Not anyone could evoke the complexity of unconventional hero Lou Slack – morally complicated and challenging yet with huge heart,” add the head honchos at SISTER, who are adding another potentially classic show to their roster, which already includes Chernobyl, The Split, Gangs of London and This Is Going to Hurt. “And bringing an entirely new perspective on the modern crime boss is the equally brilliant Andy Buchan as Col McHugh.

“We are delighted to have these two extraordinary actors anchoring this complex thriller with lead director Jonathan Brough at the helm, bringing the streets of Leeds to life in a new and exciting way.”

With a pedigree like that, nothing can surely go wrong. As for Lou and Col’s lives, well, that’s another matter…