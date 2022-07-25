Northern Ireland provides backdrop for BBC’s Mountain Vets

Images of our beautiful countryside were beamed into homes across Great Britain, when the first episode of the latest series of Mountain Vets aired on BBC Two recently.

The six-part series will follow staff based in four veterinary practices in Northern Ireland, as they deal with farm, domestic and wild animals in need of medical help. All the practices are based in rural areas – offering viewers the chance to see our spectacular landscape and to learn more about our countryside, farmland and wildlife. This series of Mountain Vets was produced by Rare TV, an independent production company, and is a co-commission between BBC Two and BBC Northern Ireland, with support from Tourism Ireland.

The vets and their teams from four different practices – Castle Vets in Castlewellan, Gleno Vets in the Glens of Antrim, Tullyraine Equine Clinic in Banbridge and the USPCA (Ulster Society for the Prevention Cruelty to Animals) – will be dealing with a busy calving season, wildlife creatures and even a bearded dragon in need of a serious operation! Stunning landscapes around the Mountains of Mourne and the Glens of Antrim will provide the backdrop to the various animal stories.

Gleno Vets Helen Montgomery, Rosalind Woodside, Nigel Brodison and Michael Simpson during filming for BBC’s Mountain Vets, supported by Tourism Ireland

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of the latest series of ‘Mountain Vets’. With a large audience right across Britain set to watch the series on BBC Two, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular countryside, as well as our friendly and welcoming people. It will remind viewers across Great Britain why Northern Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in Great Britain to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

Terence Mullin from Castle Vets in Castlewellan during filming for BBC’s Mountain Vets, supported by Tourism Ireland