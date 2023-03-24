News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
32 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Northern Ireland writers reveal details of new BBC female-led police drama filmed in Belfast

New BBC series, Blue Lights, is a six-part crime drama that follows three probationary police officers working in Belfast

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:59 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

A new BBC female-led police drama filmed in Belfast is to be screened on Monday night.

The brainchild of Northern Ireland screenwriters Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, who also penned the hugely acclaimed three-parter The Salisbury Poisonings, Blue Lights, tells of a single forty-something mum who decides to give up her career as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Declan and Adam met while working on the BBC’s flagship current affairs programme Panorama before switching to fiction, and have recently set up their own production company, Hot Sauce Pictures, in the city.

Most Popular

Highlighting how creating a series based on their home was a challenge, the duo explained: “Every writer wants to explore their own place and their own society as authentically and as honestly as they can. We feel enormously grateful to BBC drama for letting us do that with Blue Lights. And to do it with a cast boasting so much new and established talent makes it even more exciting.”

Coming from backgrounds in journalism, Declan and Adam spent intensive time researching policing in Northern Ireland before creating the show - taking part in police ride-alongs and having a special advisor on set during filming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blue Lights: Watch trailer for new BBC police drama set in Belfast

Also drawing on local personal events is lead role star Sian Brooke, who drew on her ex-policeman father’s own experiences while playing Grace, a single forty-something mother of a teenage son. She decides to give up her career as a social worker to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It’s a huge gamble and one that seems unlikely to pay off after a series of mistakes look set to land her in trouble.

Featuring Belfast landmarks, Blue Lights stars Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis and Dane Whyte O'Hara as Gordy Mackle
Featuring Belfast landmarks, Blue Lights stars Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis and Dane Whyte O'Hara as Gordy Mackle
Featuring Belfast landmarks, Blue Lights stars Sian Brooke as Grace Ellis and Dane Whyte O'Hara as Gordy Mackle

“I am so thrilled to be playing Grace,” claims Brooke, who may be familiar from her work in Sherlock, Doctor Foster and Good Omens. “There is something incredibly special that Declan and Adam have crafted in these scripts and I was hooked from the very first page.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outlining the importance of filming in the Northern Ireland capital, she explained: “Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time.”

Joining her on screen are Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff as fellow local rookies Annie and Tommy, who both face trying times in their first few weeks in uniform. Richard Dormer and John Lynch are also set to appear in the drama.

“Blue Lights explores a fascinating area we haven’t often seen before on TV and in a way that feels truly authentic,” adds Tommy Bulfin, BBC Drama’s commissioning editor.

Filmed in Belfast, Blue Lights stars Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster and Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff
Filmed in Belfast, Blue Lights stars Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster and Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff
Filmed in Belfast, Blue Lights stars Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster and Richard Dormer as Gerry Cliff
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Declan and Adam have written it with such wit and heart that you instantly feel like you know our three rookies intimately. I’m excited to see our excellent cast portray such brilliant characters.”

Read More
‘Keepers of the Lough’ returns to UTV with a new series
Taking the lead role in Blue Lights is Sian Brooke said: "Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time.”
Taking the lead role in Blue Lights is Sian Brooke said: "Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time.”
Taking the lead role in Blue Lights is Sian Brooke said: "Belfast is the beating heart of this piece and it’s a city I’ve been wanting to work in for a long time.”
Filmed in Belfast, BBC's new drama Blue Lights tells the story of local PSNI officers. Pictured are Grace Ellis, Angela Mackle and Stevie Neil
Filmed in Belfast, BBC's new drama Blue Lights tells the story of local PSNI officers. Pictured are Grace Ellis, Angela Mackle and Stevie Neil
Filmed in Belfast, BBC's new drama Blue Lights tells the story of local PSNI officers. Pictured are Grace Ellis, Angela Mackle and Stevie Neil
BelfastBBCNorthern IrelandPolice Service of Northern Ireland