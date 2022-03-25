Nothing is black and white in the final Hidden

Many viewers were pleased when Welsh crime drama Hidden returned for a third series last week, but for the cast and crew it was slightly more bittersweet because this is also the final run.

Sian Reese-Williams, who plays DCI Cadi John, admits she went on an emotional journey just reading the scripts. She says: “I shed more than one tear knowing these would be the last ones I’d be reading. But it felt like a really exciting story that takes the show into a bit of a new direction.

“I wanted to see a satisfying end to the characters’ journeys – to stick the landing I suppose – and I think we’ve done that. I felt very proud reading them.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DCI Cadi John

So, its understandable that her last day of filming was also a touching experience, although it seems the shooting conditions may have made it a little easier for her to walk away. The actress, whose previous credits include Emmerdale and Line of Duty says: “It’s a job that’s been with me for five years now, which means the people have too. So it felt very surreal to be saying goodbye to it all. Although, the final day was a night shoot till 5am with a rain machine so I was also quite excited to get to bed!”

But while she may not miss being soaking wet in the early hours, there’s plenty of other aspects of Hidden that Sian will miss. She says: “It was such a fantastic bunch of people working on Hidden, cast and crew, and it really did feel special in that sense. I’ll miss it greatly.”

There’s also her character Cadi, not least because of her clothes. Sian says: “I get the short straw on wardrobe with most characters I play so she was an absolute godsend! I’ll miss her quiet confidence and her ability to be extremely cool under pressure – both things I’m sure we could all work on. But also, her boots.”

Luckily, Cadi and her boots are getting to go out in style, as Sian believes the current series is the best yet. She says: “What Hidden does so well is play with the audience’s moral compass. Nothing is black and white. “Good” and “evil” sit on a sliding scale here and we have to question what we would do if we found ourselves in such desperate situations as the characters in the show. And series three really is the most ambiguous of all of them. I think it’s an extremely moving story this time round and it’ll take the viewer all over the place emotionally!”

In tonight’s second episode, Cadi briefs the team about the murder, which brings up the fact that Ifan Williams had been under investigation following reports of animal abuse. She learns more about his background when the cops speak to a former farmhand who worked for Ifans for years before being sacked and is all too keen to tell them exactly what sort of person the victim really was.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.