Awards season is truly upon us. Last week, we had the BRIT Awards, celebrating the best in British music, and this week it’s the movie industry’s turn in the spotlight with the British Academy Film Awards.

Not that the event is just a celebration of UK talent as a look at the nominations will prove. In fact, it’s the German-language All Quiet on the Western Front that leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following close behind is the darkly funny The Banshees of Inisherin (which is the running for Outstanding British Film but has an Irish cast and setting), and the mind-bending, surprisingly touching Everything Everywhere All at Once with 10 each, then rock ‘n’ roll biopic Elvis has nine.

That reflects the eclectic nature of this year’s awards, something that host Richard E Grant is particularly pleased about. He says: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

However, he won’t be going out it alone. This year’s TV broadcast also includes what is being described as ‘an immersive and access-all-areas experience’, which Alison Hammond will be helming. And frankly, who better to cheer up someone who just missed out on gong than the irrepressible TV presenter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She certainly seems excited saying: “We’re going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only.”

But who is she likely to be congratulating or commiserating with? The leading actor nominees are Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living). They are also all in the running for the Oscar, but the wildcard in this category is Daryl McCormack for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a film which seems to have made a bigger impression on the Bafta voters than it did on other awards bodies.

That’s also true in Best Actress, where McCormack’s co-star Emma Thompson is up against Ana de Armas (Blonde), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Best Film is a battle between All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar, Elvis and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The public get to have their say with the EE Rising Star Award, where the nominees are Naomi Ackie, Sheila Atim, Emma Mackey, Daryl McCormack and Aimee Lou Wood. Given that previous winners include Tom Hardy, Tom ‘Spider-Man’ Holland and Daniel Kaluuya, the public can probably congratulate themselves on their track record.

We’ll find out who else is getting slapped on the back tonight, as envelopes are opened and winners are revealed. In a change to previous years, the last four awards will be broadcast live, so the excitement should be palpable.