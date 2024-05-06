Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it was announced last year that Olly Alexander would be the UK’s representative for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, it seemed like a win-win situation.

The UK was getting a singer with a proven track record – as the frontman of Years & Years, he’d scored two number one UK albums and 10 UK Top 40 singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for Olly, it was the chance to start a new era in his career by fulfilling a lifelong dream. He said: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part next year. As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

Former Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour!

He added: “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name. I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

His track, Dizzy was unveiled in March. Olly says: “I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he’s been caught up in promotional whirlwind, which has even included a cameo in his mum’s favourite programme, EastEnders.

But has the experience been as joyous as Olly hoped? On the same night that he takes to the stage for Eurovision Semi-Final (although as the UK is one of the so-called ‘Big Five’, he’s already guaranteed a spot in Saturday’s final), this documentary explores his journey.

It follows him as he juggles press attention and performs at Eurovision Pre-Parties in Madrid and London, all while preparing for the big event at the Malmö Arena in Sweden.

As a huge Eurovision fan, he’s determined to create a spectacular performance, which means gruelling choreography and vocal sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also some unexpected pressures, as Olly is called on by protestors to boycott the competition in response to Israel’s participation. He issued a statement in March, saying: “We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections.

“We feel it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy.”