'Oppenheimer' wins best film, best actor and best director at Baftas

Christopher Nolan after winning the Best Director and Best Film awards for 'Oppenheimer' during the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

​Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, scored seven awards at the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The British filmmaker won his first Baftas following previous nominations for ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’ – and joked that his brother Jonathan, the co-creator of TV series ‘Westworld’, “beat him up here” by being in a chorus of a production 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He paid tribute to his star Cillian Murphy and added to those who backed the film: “Thank you for taking on something dark.”

Cillian Murphy after winning the Best Leading Actor award for 'Oppenheimer' during the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

The director also acknowledged the efforts of nuclear disarmament organisations to bring peace.

Murphy was named best actor for the titular role and told Nolan: “Thank for always pushing me and demanding excellence because that is what you deliver time and time again.”

He said Oppenheimer was a “colossally knotty character”, adding: “We have a space to debate and interrogate and investigate that complexity and it’s a privilege to be a part of this community with you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Downey Jr won the best supporting actor prize for his role as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission and said of Nolan: “Recently that dude suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility.”

Emma Stone with Idris Elba after winning the Best Leading Actress award for 'Poor Things' during the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

He said he owes the award to Nolan, producer Emma Thomas and Murphy, as well as “British influence”.

‘Oppenheimer’ also won the Baftas for best cinematography, score and editing.

Emma Stone was named best actress for ‘Poor Things’, the steampunk fairytale adaptation of the novel of the same name by Scottish author Alasdair Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She paid tribute to writer Tony McNamara for coming up with the line “I must go punch that baby” in a memorable dinner scene, and also thanked her British dialect coach for “not laughing” when she said water in an American accent.

‘Poor Things’ won five prizes in total, including costume design, make up and hair, production design and visual effects.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the supporting actress prize for her turn as a grieving cook in ‘The Holdovers’, about a teacher forced to stay at school over the holidays, and hailed her character who would “never (have) got a chance to wear and a beautiful gown” and it was a “responsibility I don’t take lightly”.

Courtroom drama ‘Anatomy Of A Fal’l won the first award of the night when it scored the prize for original screenplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adapted screenplay prize was given to ‘American Fiction’, about a frustrated novelist who writes a book that propels him into the centre of the hypocrisy he disdains.

Writer Cord Jefferson said in a “risk-averse industry”, he was grateful his film was made.

Holocaust drama ‘The Zone Of Interest’, directed by British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer was named best film not in the English language and outstanding British film. It also won best sound.

‘The Boy And The Heron’ was named best animated film – while ‘20 Days In Mariupol’ was named best documentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MiaMcKenna Bruce won the EE rising star prize, the only film Bafta to be voted for by the public.

The star of coming-of-age film ‘How To Have Sex’ appeared emotional on stage as she thanked her family and her “beautiful baby boy”.

The 26-year-old joked that she hopes her little sisters, who do not think “I’m cool”, will change their mind after her win.

The Bafta Fellowship, the highest honour of the British film academy, was presented to actress Samantha Morton, who was taken into care as a baby and spent time in and out of care and foster homes growing up.