A ‘bear-y’ special statue of everyone’s favourite bear, Paddington, will be popping up in Newtownards next month to celebrate the forthcoming release Paddington in Peru, arriving in cinemas on November 8, 2024.

Studiocanal has officially announced production for Paddington Visits, a trail of Paddington Bear statues across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the release of the new movie.

From Liverpool to Land’s End to Birmingham to Bury St Edmunds, and of course, London Paddington, the statues are coming to cities, towns, and beauty spots across the UK and Ireland in early October. Each meticulously crafted and painted statue will sport the wise bear’s signature red hat, blue duffle coat, and, naturally, a marmalade sandwich in paw.

Fans, friends, and family can step into Mr. Gruber’s shoes, sit with Paddington for a spot of tea, a sandwich or two, or even write a postcard to Aunt Lucy!

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr. Brown in the film, said: “I am thrilled to reveal we are going to be unveiling a number of benches across the UK, all featuring a statue of our beloved bear. Ahead of the new film, fans, families and friends can sit down and have a chat with the marmalade loving bear, so watch this space for more information about Paddington…coming to a bench near you!”

For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. HarperCollins Children's books have published Paddington's adventures continuously since 13th October 1958 when, as William Collins, they first introduced. Since then, Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut onto the big screen, a further film Paddington 2 followed in 2017 with a third in the works.