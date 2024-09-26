Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are returning to TV screens for BBC show Paddy And Chris: Road Tripping, which airs on BBC One on September 29 at 8pm.

​The pair, who previously starred on motoring show Top Gear together, will travel around Sweden, Greece and Switzerland to explore the secrets to living a long and full life.

Along the way they will try out rollercoasters, surfing, woodland workouts and cosmetic treatments as they investigate how Europeans grow old gracefully.

The three-part series will also see the two meet some of the longest-living people alive.

Paddy and Chris in front of Varberg Sauna where they joined a group of retired, Swedish sauna-goers

The duo talk about what they learnt about each other on the new series and what viewers can expect:

Tell us about the new series

Paddy McGuinness (PM): “Chris and I head out on a road trip together across Europe (with not much space in our vehicle I should add). We are on a mission to explore all the different ways our continental neighbours grow old gracefully. We’re at a point in our lives where we want to make the most of our years ahead, so we try out as many experiences as we can to learn how some of the oldest and well preserved people on the planet are doing it!”

Chris Harris (CH): “Paddy and I head to Europe in a search of life’s secrets for a long and full life. On top of that, we have to contend with living in each other’s pockets for the duration of the road trip… so it’s certainly going to be entertaining!”

Chris and Paddy riding mopeds on Ikaria

What are the experiences you tried along the way?

PM: “We’ve really tried to tap into both the traditional and modern methods of ‘living well’ that is adopted by each of the countries we visit. From Swedish saunas, to milking goats, rock climbing, and even visiting a ‘Gentleman’s clinic’ … you name it and we try it!”

CH: “We try to get under the skin of each of the countries we visit and do a deep-dive into the secrets of human longevity. We embrace the great outdoors in Sweden, go surfing and rock climbing in the Greek Island of Ikaria, and go to a ‘Gentleman’s Clinic’ in Switzerland, learning a lot about ourselves along the way.”

As it’s a road trip, let’s talk about the radio and what your go-to songs are

Chris and Paddy head towards the water during their surf lesson at Ikaria Surf School

PM: “You can’t beat a bit of Johnny Cash on a road trip. Luckily for Chris, he was travelling with Bolton’s best karaoke performer too, so the hours on the road simply melted away!”

CH: “Unfortunately for me I don’t get a look in with the radio when Paddy is around, so I was stuck with his awful playlist of 80s power ballads, complete with Paddy himself singing along.”

Your go-to road trip snacks?

PM: “Mini Cheddars… and a Fry’s Peppermint Cream, yes please!”

Chris and Paddy before their cycle up to Michaelskreuz

CH: “There was no point in me buying anything I liked for the road trip, as Paddy almost always gets to it before I have a chance! He once threw my mint humbugs out the window, which I’ve still not forgiven him for. I made him stop the car so I could go and retrieve them.”

Your essential travel items?

PM: “It’s got to be the holiday swimming trunks. I’m not talking about your usual ‘just popping to the local leisure centre’ pair of trunks, but the brightly coloured, novelty patterned ones that only come out once a year in an effort to out-dad all the other dads at the hotel pool.”

CH: “I think the most valuable item I take away with me when travelling with Mr McGuinness is definitely earplugs!”

What did you learn about each other during this trip?

PM: “I could mention many things about the enigma that is Chris Harris, but alongside all the laughs and banter, we genuinely learn a lot about ourselves and each other on this trip, which has been eye-opening. I have also learnt, however, that Chris has terrible taste in music and should never be given control of the car radio again!”

Paddy and Chris on a balcony at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

CH: “Paddy and I have been good friends for many years and we have spent a lot of time together, so I thought I knew him pretty well. But this soul searching mission has definitely changed us, we’ve learnt a lot about each other and ourselves. It’s been great to experience that with Paddy.”

Did you pick up any lifestyle tips or decide to change any of yours as a result of the trip?

PM: “Taking our health seriously is a big thing we’ve both learnt. We’re not as young as we once were, and the science definitely tells us that!”

CH: “I’ve learnt a lot about my own health during the trip, some of which really shocked me, so I’ll definitely be taking forward the advice I’ve been given. I’ve also learnt that life is for living, so plan to do plenty of that as well!”

Did you have a favourite place?

PM: “I really enjoyed the experiences on the Greek island of Ikaria, seeing people leave all the complications of modern day life and technology behind, and just getting out there and enjoying everything life has to offer.”

CH: “I think the slower pace and the ‘simple life’ attitude adopted by the people on the Greek island of Ikaria was really inspiring.”

What did you learn about yourself during the show?

PM: “There are some moments where we both really do some soul searching and think about how we can make the most of the years ahead of us.”