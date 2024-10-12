Paranormal investigator Danny Robins uncovers some unsettling Hauntings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ghosts, ghouls, things that go bump in the night…

What is it about being scared that we seem to love? For centuries humans have been fascinated by the supernatural, and even now, in a cynical age where most things can be explained by technology and science, we’re still hooked on ‘the other’.

During the past few years, Danny Robins, previously best known as a comedy writer and performer, has enjoyed success thanks to his own interest in the genre. His podcasts The Battersea Poltergeist and Uncanny (which was later turned into a TV series) were hugely popular, while his play 2:22 A Ghost Story won Best New Play at the 22 WhatsOnStage Awards.

Danny Robins checks out the Enfield Poltergeist

“It’s the biggest question in the history of the universe – what happens to us when we die?” remarked Robins when asked why the supernatural continues to be a hot topic ahead of the Uncanny TV series’ broadcast. “It’s the mystery that every religion ever founded has set out to provide an answer for.

“But I also think there are some very definite reasons why there is a particular boom in interest in ghosts and the paranormal right now. We’ve been living through strange, chaotic, uncertain times, which forces us to think about our mortality in a way we probably haven’t done since the Second World War.

“It’s interesting, after both World Wars, there were huge spikes in interest in the paranormal, and I think we’re seeing one now for similar reasons. When the world is a scary, confusing place, we search for answers in another world, and when we are confronted by death, the idea that it is not the end feels deeply attractive.”

No doubt the success of Robins’ projects – not to mention that Halloween is around the corner – has inspired the BBC to dip its toes in spooky waters once again. Over the next two weeks it will be broadcasting Hauntings, a four-part series in which each episode offers insights into a well-known and terrifying tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run begins with the Enfield Poltergeist, a case covered many times in the past. It was the inspiration for the infamous Ghostwatch mockumentary that hit the headlines in 1992. More recently, the play The Enfield Haunting, starring Catherine Tate, and an Apple TV series have also retold the story.

For the uninitiated, it began in 1977 in a council house occupied by a mother and her two daughters, aged 13 and 11. During a two-year period, members of the Society for Psychical Research investigated their claim that the girls were at the centre of some terrifying poltergeist activity.