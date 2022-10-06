Patrick Kielty makes film debut in 'Ballywater' at Belfast Film Festival

In the film, Kielty plays a man doing a weekly stand-up comedy course who develops a touching friendship with a down-on-her-luck taxi driver (Seana Kerslake).

It was written by east Belfast actor, writer and director Stacey Gregg, whose critically acclaimed first feature ‘Here Before’ premiered at last year’s festival.

‘Ballywalter’ is just one of the many cinematic gems that will delight audiences at this year’s BFF, which launches its 2022 programme today at the Crescent Arts Centre.

Film Director, Tony Devlin; Belfast Film Festival Programmer, Rose Baker; Director of Belfast Film Festival, Michelle Devlin and star of Ballywalter, Patrick Kielty

New programming team Jessica Kiang and Rose Baker have curated a full and exciting programme of premières and gala screenings, panel talks, and special events which showcase the wealth of local talent and shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming international talent.

This year‘s festival also sees the launch of new awards, which will be presented by a jury of international filmmakers and industry professionals, including BAFTA and Academy-Award-winning auteur Andrea Arnold.

In the spirit of cross-border collaboration, the festival will close with a joint Irish premiere with the Cork Film Festival of the highly anticipated ‘Aftersun’ starring Paul Mescal, which has been generating significant buzz since its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Belfast Film Festival will introduce 19 new critically acclaimed feature films to Northern Ireland audiences, including local filmmaker Tony Devlin’s first feature horror film ‘The Quarry’, ‘She Said’, the facts-based story of New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who wrote the article which ignited the #MeToo movement and ‘No Bears’, from imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

