Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​If you want proof that the summer holidays are well and truly over, even Britain’s fictional schools are opening their doors for a new term.

That’s right, Waterloo Road is back for a new series. It’s technically the show’s 14th run, and the fourth since it was revived by the BBC in 2021 after a six-year hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been some big changes since we last visited. Waterloo Road is now officially an academy, and also has a brand-new building. Perhaps even more excitingly, a new headteacher is arriving to shake things up, although he will look familiar to viewers.

There have been some big changes since we last visited Waterloo Road

Comedian, presenter, and one-time Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford has been cast as head Steve Savage, and we’re promised he’s going to ruffle some feathers.

Jason is certainly excited to take on the role saying: “What an absolute treat it is to join the cast and crew of Waterloo Road, right here in my home city of Manchester. My kids and I binged the show on iPlayer during lockdown. It’s such a brilliant, iconic show, so I’m dead proud to now be part of its history.”

He adds: “Growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher and now becoming a headteacher, I know I would have been terrible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Roach, Executive Producer of Waterloo Road and Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, begs to differ, saying: “Jason is a phenomenal comic actor, and has fully embraced the tone and spirit of the show, we can’t wait for the audience to meet Steve Savage and his son Billy.

“As with all of our adult cast, Jason has been an inspiring and approachable mentor to our younger cast and crew; we love that a new generation of Northern talent are able to learn their craft alongside brilliant household names. The legacy of Waterloo Road goes from strength to strength.”

While Manford (and Steve Savage) may be an exciting new addition to the staff room, long-term viewers will be sad to hear that previous head Kim Campbell is not returning – although the actress who plays her, Angela Griffin, is still very much part of the Waterloo Road family and will be directing some episodes in the series.

As the new run begins though, it’s Joe who takes charge of the school, but his first day ends in disaster when a kindly gesture to Amy lands him in trouble. When the trust steps in, Steve Savage is roped into save the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Libby struggles to get anyone to believe her when she makes an accusation against a pupil, until her former rival Kelly Jo comes to her aid, and Amy asks for help as she struggles with the cost-of-living crisis.