New research from William Hill Slots has revealed which TV shows have been the most popular over the last 12 months based on global and UK search volume data from Google Trends and AHrefs.

The study showed that Stranger Things was the most searched-for show globally, but was beaten by Love Island in the UK, proving Britain’s steadfast love for reality TV.

Netflix’s smash hit series Stranger Things returned for its fourth season back in May and fans of the sci-fi show could not be happier after a three-year gap caused by the pandemic.

Cast of Love Island 2022. The reality series was the most popular show in the UK of 2022, followed by Netflix's Stranger Things and Strictly Come Dancing, affirming Britain's love for reality TV

HBO’s hit series Euphoria also returned after the same gap this year for its second season and placed behind Stranger Things in the global rankings.

The drama centres on a group of teenagers navigating the struggles of a modern high school as they try to establish their identity, gaining impressive scores on both IMDB (8.4) and Rotten Tomatoes (88%).

Peaky Blinders ranked third in terms of global search volume after concluding with its fifth season earlier this year - although a movie is in the works to round off Tommy Shelby’s story.

The BBC gangster drama has followed the Shelby family from the end of the first World War through to the political minefield of the 1930s, keeping fans gripped every step of the way.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. Though the show was the most popular globally of 2022, Love Island came first in ratings in the UK

Although it started off with mainly a UK fan base, it has gained a global audience over the years, showcased by its high position on this list.

Marvel mini-series Moon Knight, starring acclaimed actor Oscar Issac placed fourth with the Disney+ show proving a big hit.

Netflix’s Bridgerton rounded off the top five having returned for its second season back in March.

When it came to the most-searched-for shows in the UK, the results differed quite a lot, with reality series Love Island taking the top spot.

Stranger Things did still rank second, but Strictly Come Dancing was third, showing that reality TV seems to be the most popular genre with UK viewers.

