Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When frayed old flags on lampposts where he lives were replaced with new ones, East Belfast artist John Baucher noticed that the old ones were generally thrown away on the right hand side.

“Most people are right handed,” John explained, “so when you’re up a ladder, at night, after a few beers, you’ve got to get the flag down and put another one up and it’s a natural instinct to throw the old one to the right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that’s where he retrieved them for his forthcoming exhibition entitled “Try we must - the impossible task of squaring the circle” being held in the Vault Artist Studios gallery in Belfast’s Victoria Street.

Flags on the Floor: artist John Baucher

I met John there this week, in his studio, holding a section of twisted, partially-melted lamppost. It had been too close to an 11th night bonfire and will soon be part of a sculpture.

Scattered liberally throughout his studio are countless other “ephemera and artefacts” waiting to become artworks - the branch of a tree, antique drawing office equipment, wire from burnt car tyres, a torn drum-skin….

But the most prominent evidence of his art, in boxes, on shelves, on the studio floor and on his work bench - flags, lots of flags - cloth, paper and plastic flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Torn, tattered and burnt flags. Parts of flags, fastenings, bits of poles and metal eyelets.

Cut-out Red Hands in preparation for final layout

John describes his forthcoming exhibition as “an examination of the sensitive subject of identity, emblems and commemoration here in Northen Ireland” mostly using flags, found and/or donated, which he has “deconstructed and reconfigured.”

I wondered what all this ultimately means. “People here (in East Belfast) profess allegiance and loyalty, that the flag is a precious thing,” John explained, “yet, and I think it’s down to commercialism and the throw-away society, it cost a fiver - so what - rip it down. It’s an easy thing to do!”

He says his artwork explores “identity, loss, remembrance and respect” and it all began about a decade ago with a flag which he “walked past for four years taking my son to school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that amount of protracted flapping the flag was a mere tatter of fabric on a rusty metal eyelet. When it was replaced and discarded - on the right hand side of its lamppost - “I just knew I had to pick it up” John admitted.

He mounted the frayed fragment “in a picture frame, elevating it” and named it ‘To worship the last thread as a relic’ - “which comes from the US Navy flag code which I thought was a lovely phrase,” he explained, “and that was the start of it, the key to it all.”

John’s exhibition, being opened on 1st August by Belfast’s High Sheriff, councillor Sammy Douglas, is composed of all sorts of ephemera and artefacts that Baucher salvaged from the streets, alleys, footpaths and flagpoles of East Belfast.

I wondered if he’s like a magpie, hoarding assorted trinkets in his ‘nest’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Magpie” he repeated doubtfully “I don’t know, but I get obsessed with things. That might be a better description!”

Does he go looking, or are his ‘discoveries’ by chance? “Mostly I just come across things,” he admitted, “I prefer that, particularly with the photography. I don’t go out saying ‘I’m going to take photos’. I’d rather encounter things. I think that’s more naturalistic.”

Photographs of 150 pallet blocks from various 11th night bonfire sites are incorporated into his photo-montage entitled 'Boney Blocks'.

His exhibition poster shows a sculpture made out of interlocking flag eyelets, secured by plastic cable ties. He is compiling a mosaic with multiple Red Hands cut from Ulster flags. And he has retrieved burnt remnants of a tricolour from the ashes of a bonfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s difficult to condense down into thought,” he told me, adding, “There are so many strands and layers and levels to it.”