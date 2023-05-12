British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, has been tipped by bookies to become the next James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig.

A huge number of people have put money on the actor becoming Bond in the last day, according to lead bookmaker Coral.

Aaron, who memorably played Count Vronsky in director Joe Wright’s 2012 Anna Karenina alongside Keira Knightley in the eponymous role, is rumoured to have completed a screen test at Pinewood Studios with Bond boss Barbara Broccoli.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is now said to be the bookies' favourite to replace Daniel Craig as 007

Sources say the actor, husband to artist and Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, has impressed Broccoli and now, the odds of him stepping into the role have reached 2-1.

The dashing actor has recently appeared to be bulking up, after he was spotted with ripped abs for a role in Kraven The Hunter.

An inside source reportedly told the Sun: “Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him. He is now one of the front-runners.”

Behind Aaron, 32, in the odds are James Norton at 5-2, Henry Cavill at 3-1 and Tom Hardy and Richard Madden at 7-1.

John Hill of Coral bookmakers said: “There has been a surge of support behind Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the last 24 hours in our next James Bond betting.

“It's clear that punters have made their minds up over who they think should replace Daniel Craig.”

Daniel made the big decision to step down as 007 after starring in five films of the franchise and ever since then tongues have been wagging about his replacement.

In December, it was also reported that Aaron had shot scenes as Bond, filming the memorable ‘gun barrel teaser footage' usually featured in the 007 franchise.

A source told The Sun at the time: "Aaron has impressed bosses so much that he has filmed one of the franchise's famous gun barrel teaser scenes, something all the actors do. That move takes him a step closer to signing a deal.”

However, there has been no official announcement that Taylor-Johnson has been confirmed for the coveted role.

