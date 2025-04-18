​Saturday TV Choice: An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile (ITV1, 9.05pm)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile collaborated on Who Believes in Angels?, an album released earlier this month

​There’s no denying that Elton John loves a duet.

He may have sung about being a rocketman ‘burning out his fuse up here alone’, but for the singer-songwriter, collaboration is the name of the game, from his long-standing songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin and beyond.

In 1976, Elton scored his first No 1 UK hit alongside Kiki Dee on Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, and in 1993 released his Duets album, which featured performances involving the likes of kd lang, Tammy Wynette, George Michael, RuPaul and Little Richard.

Since then, he’s worked with more modern acts, including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and, most recently, Brandi Carlile. The latter, a Grammy and Emmy-winning singer-songwriter, has been a friend of Elton’s for two decades – earlier this year, she received her first Oscar nomination alongside him for her writing and vocal contribution to Never Too Late, an original song included on the soundtrack of his documentary of the same name.

Recently, they’ve come together again, this time to record Who Believes in Angels? an album released on April 4. Last month, the pair performed a special concert at the London Palladium to promote it – and now fans who missed out on a ticket can see what happened courtesy of this programme, hosted by their friend, Schitt’s Creek co-creator, actor and writer Dan Levy.

“We’re so excited to bring this unforgettable evening with the inimitable Elton John and acclaimed Brandi Carlile to our audiences,” says Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning at ITV.

“Following the success of our recent music specials An Evening with Dua Lipa and Katy Perry: Night of a Lifetime, this show promises to be a special one, filled with incredible music, poignant moments, and stories from their remarkable careers at one of London’s most iconic venues.”

Gabe Turner, a partner at production company Fulwell Entertainment, adds: “It’s an absolute thrill to be working again with Elton John on this special evening, alongside the brilliant Brandi Carlile.

"We know that audiences are in for a real treat and it’s been a pleasure for all of us at Fulwell Entertainment to bring this project to life.”

As well as performing tracks from the album, Elton and Brandi also play a selection of hits from their hugely successful solo careers, often in an innovative way that may surprise even their most ardent fans.

Between these performances, the pair sit down on stage for a conversation with Levy, in which they look back at their lives, professional journeys and their 20-year friendship.

There’s also a chance to see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the recording of the album – it’s the first time Elton has allowed cameras to film his writing and recording sessions for such a project – while those closest to the pair pay tribute to their careers.

After all that, there is only one question left to ponder over – who will Elton collaborate with next?