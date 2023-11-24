Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 5.15pm on November 23, 1963, a TV legend was born, but in rather inauspicious circumstances.

The broadcast took place on the BBC (there was only one channel back then – BBC Two didn’t launch until April 1964), a day after the assassination of US President John F Kennedy, and as a result, nobody was really paying that much attention to the arrival on screens of a white-haired old gent who claimed he could travel through space and time in a police box that was bigger on the inside than it was on the outside, found in a junkyard at 76 Totter’s Lane in urban London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, just a few weeks later, it was regarded as a phenomenon thanks to the debut appearance of the Daleks, who are now regarded as the Doctor’s most iconic enemy, helping turn the show into a massive hit that ran until 1989 before taking a break.

The Doctor, Donna Noble and Rose

A TV movie failed to inspire a new series in 1996, and fans had to wait another nine years for Russell T Davies’s revamp to turn the show into must-see TV again.

Now the sci-fi classic is celebrating its 60th anniversary with three special editions featuring the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Time Lord and his companion Donna Noble; they’ve really got viewers excited, particularly as the episodes also mark the return of Davies as showrunner, and he isn’t letting on how and why the characters are able to return.

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world,” teases the multi-award-winning writer. “Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback… The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The episodes will be shown on consecutive Saturday evenings, beginning with The Star Beast, in which the Doctor comes face-to-face with Donna once again. He was forced to erase her memory to save her life in her previous episode, so it should be interesting to find out how they get around that. Listen out too for Miriam Margolyes, who provides the voice of a creature known as Meep, while Yasmin Finney joins the cast as Donna’s daughter Rose.

Star Beast will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle. The latter guest stars Neil Patrick Harris (who also popped up briefly in Davies’s wonderful It’s a Sin in 2021) as classic villain The Toymaker, who was last seen on screen in 1966, when he was played by Michael Gough.

We’re guessing a few more people will be tuning in to these episodes than did so in 1963 – and anybody who misses it will feel as alien as a Cyberman when it comes to Monday morning’s school and work discussions!