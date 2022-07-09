Screenwriting Lab for budding writers at the Nerve Centre

Short Flim SCript Development Lab guest speaer Health Larmour

The course, which is held at the Nerve Centre, is entering its second year and is open to 18–25 year olds with a passion for script writing.

Running from July 18–23, participants will be guided by three industry mentors and will collaborate on the creation of a brand-new short film screenplay.

Guest speakers include Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. who scripted the critically acclaimed BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings and the Simon Pegg helmed Channel 4 drama The Undeclared War. There will also sessions from Heather Larmour (NI Assistant Commissioner from BBC Writersoom) and Ursula Devine (Development Executive from NI Screen) talking about upcoming writing opportunities. Anna Hinds from Hat Trick productions (Derry Girls, William of Orangedale) will be on hand to talk about the art of pitching ideas.

The Script Development Lab is free.