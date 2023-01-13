Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin' increased 140% worldwide on January 11 (GMT), as the Irish movie directed by Martin McDonagh won three Golden Globes during Monday’s ceremony.

New insights by Slotbox reveal that fans were not only intrigued by the movie which had scored eight nominations at this year's Golden Globes, but also by the stars of it. In particular Colin Farrell, winner of the award for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture" also caused a stir, and searches for "Colin Farrell movies" exploded 1150% after his winning speech, deemed hilarious by the public.

A spokesperson for Slotbox commented on the findings: “Already considered by many as the best movie of the year, “The Banshees of Inisherin” is steadily taking Hollywood (and the world) by storm from a little (and fictional) island off the coast of Ireland.”

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh. Film 4 Productions, Blue Print Pictures, TSG Entertainment

“The movie, which was released on October 21, 2022, and which scored a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, was destined for great things, as critics praised it since the beginning. Now, with the award season properly kicking off, the predictions seem to be becoming a reality, as the movie won three Golden Globes out of eight during last Monday’s ceremony for Best Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture to Colin Farrell, and Best Screenplay to director and writer Martin McDonagh.”

“These wins preannounce a great award season for the Irish movie, which is nominated (for now) also at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the Satellite Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and is expected to be nominated for further accolades, perhaps even an Academy Award!”

