After all, DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall moved away from the fictional, crime-ridden island of Saint Marie back in 2017, only to return to our screens six years later in the spin-off Beyond Paradise.

It swapped the Caribbean for the Devon coast, and not every episode features a murder, but the cosy crime drama, which concludes its second series tonight, has also been a hit with viewers.

Marshall can see why it has been a success.

Big day arrives for Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall)

He says: “I think it has an amazing foundation as it is part of the Death in Paradise universe, a franchise with a very strong following that is loved by audiences all over the world.

“I’m extremely lucky that Humphrey was one of the show’s most popular characters.

"We had already had a head start from the fans, but I also hope we’ve brought on board our own fans.

"I hope people who haven’t watched Death in Paradise enjoy tuning in because Beyond Paradise is a completely unique and original show. It shares the same DNA, but it has its own identity.”

He adds: “We’ve also got a really hot production team who know exactly what they’re doing and a brilliant writer and creator, Tony Jordan, who has created a completely unique show that has the South-West at its core.

"I think it really encompasses the charm, the music and wildness of the area.

"So, I think it is all those elements which make it so successful, and ‘Thank God!’ is what I say and “Long may it last!”

Sally Bretton, who plays Humphrey’s fiancée Martha, can also understand why people have taken the shows to their hearts.

“I think it has many things going for it.

"You have the crime and the puzzle aspect that viewers watch and try and work out alongside the Shipton Abbott police team.

"It also has so much warmth as the characters are so likeable. I think it’s got that light touch and humour that the audience can connect with.

“Of course, it is also set in the most beautiful surroundings, which you get immersed in when watching.”

The second series is set to come to a lavish conclusion as Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha’s (Sally Bretton) wedding day finally arrives.

Admittedly, the happy couple would have preferred something a bit more lowkey, but Anne (Barbara Flynn) has taken over the organising, and she’s going all out to make it a grand affair.

Sadly, crime doesn’t stop for romance, and the team at Shipton Abbott have to clear up the theft of a valuable museum piece and catch a nefarious pair of cyber criminals before they can join in the celebrations.

Will everyone, including the bride and groom, make it to the ceremony on time, or does fate have other plans?