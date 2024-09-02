Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV really is in a golden era at the moment.

Whether you’re a viewer of traditional channels or a lover of streaming services, there’s a wide variety of wonderful shows on offer from around the world.

One that provided many so-called water cooler moments last year was Colin From Accounts, a sleeper hit from Australia that captured the hearts of those who, intrigued by the title, tuned in to give it a go.

Patrick Brammall as Gordon and Harriet Dyer as Ashley in Colin From Accounts

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, called the sitcom’s debut season “laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable. (It’s) simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end.” And she wasn’t wrong.

Australia seems to be pretty hot just now, not only in terms of the weather, but when it comes to TV. We’ve had some wonderful shows from there recently, including the gripping crime dramas Scrublands and High Country. The BBC is also backing Return to Paradise, the latest addition to the Death in Paradise franchise, which will take place Down Under, and has acquired another comedy from the country, Austin, starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

So clearly, Colin From Accounts is all part of a trend. Certainly those who tuned into first six episodes were treated to something special. It’s the tale of junior doctor Ash and bar owner/brewer Gordon, who were brought together when he knocked down a wee dog after being distracted by her roadside antics.

With no owner in sight, they rushed the cute-as-a-button border terrier to a vet, where they discovered he had lost the use of his back legs (he moves around courtesy of a pair of wheels) so agreed to join forces to pay for his treatment.

What ensued was a will-they-won’t-they romance, with Colin at the heart of it all. When we catch up with Ash and Gordon again, they’re living together, but without their beloved pooch – the people they allowed to adopt him at the end of the series won’t give him back. Will they ever reunite their unusual family, and without him, do the couple even have a future together?

“BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts,” claims Deeks. “We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”

The show is the brainchild of real-life married couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, who also play the lead human roles. They met while making the TV comedy show No Activity in 2015; this is their first project as writers/creators.

“Season one went better than expected, so here’s hoping we don’t mess this one up,” they revealed in a statement when the second series was announced. “We’re thrilled (we’re allowed) do another one. Turns out the border terrier community is extremely powerful.