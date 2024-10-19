Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Ready to be kept on the edge of your seat by another Sunday night cop drama? Good, because the second series of DI Ray is heading your way.

The first aired back in May 2022, and introduced viewers to the titular character, played by former ER, Agents of SHIELD and The Blacklist star Parminder Nagra. It was the brainchild of Maya Sondhi, who played PC Maneet Bindra in three series of Line of Duty; she received backing from that programmes creator, Jed Mercurio, whose company, HTM Television, produces the show.

The first series followed newly promoted DI Rachita Ray, a Leicester-born police officer based in Birmingham, as she tackled a case that forced her to confront the conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.

Parminder Nagra as DI Ray

“This is a project which is deeply personal for me as a British Asian Brummie woman,” claimed Sondhi ahead of the first series’ broadcast. “It’s only in the past 10 years or so I’ve really been able to truly embrace my heritage. So much of this show is my story and in telling it honestly, I hope others from all different backgrounds will relate.”

Clearly they did, because the drama was quickly recommissioned, with filming taking place in the Midlands during 2023.

“How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one,” stated Nagra after news broke that the programme would be returning. “Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing, talented producers, we get to do it again. We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!”

Sondhi, meanwhile, added: “I am so excited to be able to work with Parminder again and all the team at HTM to bring back a series two that goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction…Thank you so much to ITV1 and the viewers for making it happen.”

This time, the series will run for six episodes, with Patrick Baladi, Michael Socha (who can also be seen in BBC One’s Showtrial) and Anita Choudhry joining returning cast members Gemma Whelan, Ian Puleston-Davies, Steve Oram, Peter Bankole and Sam Baker-Jones.

The plot once again focuses on a case featuring sensitive racial issues. This time DI Ray and her colleagues investigate the murder of a high-profile criminal, and as they delve deep, tensions threaten to ignite – and if matters aren’t handled with diplomacy, a turf war may break out on the streets of Britain’s second city.

ITV Commissioning Editor Helen Perry says she is “delighted that DI Ray will be returning to our screens for a second series. Not only is it an adrenaline-fuelled, gripping thriller, it is also a bold and unique police drama that has something to say about contemporary Britain.

“Thanks to Maya for creating another nail-biting series, to Parminder who is spell-binding as DI Rachita Ray and to all at HTM Television for delivering another captivating series. I can’t wait for viewers to watch it.”