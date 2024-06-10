Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first series of Channel 4’s documentary Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life lived up to its name as it went behind the scenes at The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer specialist hospital, to show some of the pioneering treatments being used to save lives.

Now it’s returning for a second run, which will continue to show exclusive insights into the discussions and decisions involved in preparing for and performing ambitious and life-changing surgeries.

However, the focus isn’t just on the medics. The series is made in association with Macmillan, which provides support to people with cancer, and it also explores the impact on the patients. As it introduces us to younger patients diagnosed with complex cancers, the programme shows how some of them face seemingly impossible decisions, which can include weighing up the benefits of complex treatments against the potentially debilitating health consequences, or consider surgery that could effect their fertility.

Anthony Newman, Director of Brand and Marketing at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Royal Marsden and [production company] Wonderhood on a second series of Super Surgeons.

“The first series played a vital role in highlighting how a cancer diagnosis is not just about what happens during treatment, but the huge impact cancer can have on every aspect of a person’s life including their relationships, work life, finances and more.

“As part of the upcoming Super Surgeons series, we hope to make even more people aware of the vital support available.”

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are pleased that the Super Surgeons series will return for a second season, showcasing the innovative work, often funded by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, carried out by The Royal Marsden’s surgical team on a daily basis.

“The series offers viewers a unique window into specialist cancer surgery by both our patients and our surgeons, who push the boundaries of surgical techniques to save lives.”

The opening episode introduces viewers to 18-year-old Anthea, an aspiring midwife who has a tumour in her arm that’s so difficult to fully remove, doctors say they may need to amputate. However, consultant general surgeon Professor Andy Hayes, who’s a specialist in difficult limb sarcomas, hopes there may be another solution.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Cameron is understandably surprised to learn his testicular cancer has returned as he’d previously had both testicles removed. Scans show a return of cancerous cells in the lymph nodes at the back of his abdomen – where the testicles are formed at birth.

The aggressive cancer has not responded to chemotherapy, but chief of surgery and consultant urological surgeon Professor David Nicol is hoping to offer Cam one last roll of the dice, with a radical procedure known as an RPLND.