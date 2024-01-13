Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Normally, when Dancing on Ice skates on to our screens, most of the speculation focuses on which celebrities will be taking part and whether they will manage to remain upright.

However, this year there has been more press interest in who will be hosting the show, specifically whether Holly Willoughby would return after she stepped down from This Morning in October – and if she did, who would be taking over from her former co-presenter Phillip Schofield.

Then last month, ITV1 put an end to the rumours by confirmed that Holly would be back, and that she’d be joined by her old mate Stephen Mulhern, who she first worked with on the kids’ show Ministry of Mayhem 20 years ago.

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby

So, now that’s sorted we can instead concentrate on this year’s line-up of celebrity skaters, which is slightly different to the one initially released by ITV1.

As a reminder of just how risky the skating competition can be, one contestant, Goggleboxer Stephen Lustig-Webb, has already had to withdraw after sustaining an injury during training.

Luckily, ski jumper Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards was waiting in the wings as a replacement. He says: “It’s bittersweet as whilst I’m delighted to be taking part in the new series I’m gutted for Stephen and wish him a speedy recovery. Dancing on Ice is a show I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a challenge I think I’m going to relish!”

He’s not the only former Olympian taking part this year. Long jumper Greg Rutherford has also signed up and while he does have some previous form when it comes to busting a move – he competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 – he thinks getting his skates on will be a whole new experience.

He told Good Morning Britain: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.

“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that’s never been done before, that’s my aim. I’ll go 100,000 per cent on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

His competition includes boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi.

