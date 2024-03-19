Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show is called Shop Smart, Save Money but it seems that appearing on it might be proving expensive for new(ish) presenter Gaby Roslin.

She’s been so impressed with some of the products featured that she’s splashed out on them herself.

The former Big Breakfast host told The Sun: “I became obsessed with one of the things, it cleans plugs and around the taps and the edges of windows and so much so that I ordered one, so I’ve got that.

Gaby Roslin presents Shop Smart, Save Money

“Every time I come back from filming my husband says ‘Ok what have you got this week? What have you been looking at, what are we going to have now?’”

That enthusiasm shows why she’s the perfect addition to the team and may go some way to smoothing the ruffled feathers of fans who are still smarting that the series has moved away from its origins as The Gadget Show.

When Channel 5 first announced it was making the show more about consumer issues in general, there was so much grumbling, the channel felt the need to issue a statement.

It said: “We acknowledge that there has been some negative feedback regarding the recent format change. We understand that change can sometimes be met with mixed reactions, and we appreciate the feedback we have received from our viewers.

“The decision to transition to The Good Gadget Guide: Shop Smart, Save Money was made to appeal to the broadest possible audience while providing valuable insights and recommendations in the realm of technology…

“Our goal is to strike a balance that appeals to a diverse audience while staying true to our commitment of providing valuable and engaging content in the world of technology.”

Roslin believes that the show is still staying true to its roots, pointing out that Jon Bentley is still on hand to test out gadgets. She told The Sun: “I can say without a doubt nobody is going to feel like they’ve lost out on those things.”

In the latest episode, the team are once again trying to boost our bank balances, starting with our caffeine habits.

A coffee may seem like a small, cheap way to treat yourself, but given that Britons collectively spend £4billion a year in coffee shops, the odd latte here and cappuccino there clearly soon add up.

So, Roslin and Ortis Deley are looking at ways to get the barista experience on a budget. Meanwhile, three chefs give their expert opinion on what makes a good set of knives, Jon Bentley puts hiking shoes through their paces and Harry Wallop looks at ways we can save money on car leasing.

For anyone who wants more gadgets, the team are also testing out the UK’s cheapest pair of Bluetooth headphones to see if they can compete with the pricier models, and the Sampson family receive help in finding a budget tablet.