Silent Witness hits the TV set with Series 24

It’s Britain’s longest-running current TV drama and it’s back on the box.

Silent Witness has been keeping viewers hooked for the past quarter of a century and traditionally, the BBC launches each run as a little new year’s treat.

However, due to Covid restrictions, the 2021 run is somewhat delayed, and the show’s 25th anniversary celebrations won’t take place until next year.

Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson

The drama began with Amanda Burton – then arguably TV’s biggest female star – in the lead role of pathologist Sam Ryan, but since 2004, it’s Emilia Fox who has taken centre stage as Dr Nikki Alexander. Over the years we’ve seen the character grow in confidence and stature, from trainee to a valuable member of the team at the Lyell Centre.

Fox is in demand, having popped up in recent months in a new adaptation of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit and the true-crime series In the Footsteps of Killers. However, no matter what else she does, Silent Witness remains close to her heart.

“The regular cast has gone through various transformations, but the heart of Silent Witness remains the same: it’s primarily about solving crimes where the clues are found within the dead bodies, and the importance of forensic science and pathology to understanding the last ten minutes of someone’s life,” says Fox.

“The programme has to keep up with advances in technology and forensic science, and as the technology of film-making advances I have seen many changes in that too!”

She adds: “Over the years everyone involved has aimed to keep production values high and social media has helped to gauge how the fantastically loyal audience feel about the show and what they want from it – and it has brought a new audience to it too.”

Can she pinpoint why the show remains such a favourite among fans?

“I have always thought that it was because you are getting a ‘behind the scenes’ look into the way crimes are solved – using pathology and forensic science to assist police work is fascinating.

“Each story is always so different and whilst the main focus is always on the crime I feel that we are exploring the personal lives of the Lyell team too.”

The end of the last run saw big changes occur – two regulars bowed out, leaving a space for newcomer Adam Yuen. Played by Jason Wong, he’s a confident and keen young pathologist who soon manages to rub Nikki up the wrong way.

“I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege,” says the actor. “I can’t wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them.”

“We are so delighted to welcome Jason,” adds executive producer Jo McClellan. “Series 24 is going to be brilliant and, although fans have had to wait a little while longer than usual to see it, I promise them it is worth it!”

