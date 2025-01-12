Silent Witness: Superintendent Jane De Freitas and DC Nick Whelan investigate the grisly murder of an estate agent in BBC drama

The Lyell team search for a crucial piece of evidence in the grisly murder of an estate agent

Monday: Silent Witness (BBC1, 9pm)

It’s the second two-part storyline in this latest (28th!) series of the forensic police long-runner, and the crack team of pathologists are called out to deal with the murder of an estate agent.

The victim had been despatched in a particularly unpleasant manner, having been viciously bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer.

It’s all in a day’s work for the experts, however – but what does take them by surprise is finding a number of unexpected familiar faces waiting for them at the crime scene.

Then, when the murder weapon goes missing, they know they have a real problem on their hands. Can they still crack the case when it becomes apparent that they are being drawn deeper into a conspiracy?

It seems as though whatever dark forces are influencing events around them has tendrils that extend into the heart of local government, which puts every one of the team in a uniquely challenging situation.

They will have to tread carefully if they are to find out why this unfortunate estate agent met his grisly end – and what Detective Superintendent Jane De Freitas (returning guest star Zoe Telford) and DC Nick Whelan (Billy Harris) were doing at the scene before they arrived.

It’s a real thrill to see Telford back in action as DS De Freitas, whom we last saw more than 10 years ago in series 18’s opening double bill. For viewers who joined later on, her character will be explained so you’re not missing out – but for those who have been around for longer, it feels like a bit of a reward for our continued attention. Especially since back then, her character had a big falling out with her then-boss, Russell Drake, who also cropped up at the end of last season.

The missing claw hammer seems to be at the crux of the mystery, and its absence clearly weighs heavy on Dr Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves). The Lyell team need to find this crucial piece of evidence – or at the very least, prove how it went missing – before standing any chance of building a case strong enough to make any charges stick.

Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills also star in another gripping story from screenwriter Ed Whitmore, who has penned more than 30 episodes of Silent Witness since 2003 – most recently the dramatic two-part finale of series 27, which aired in February last year and which also featured the aforementioned Drake, De Freitas’s old antagonist.

For those with short memories, that was the gruesome case involving the discovery of eight bodies entombed beneath the museum at King’s Cross Station, which led them to a prolific serial killer and a mystery that had lain undiscovered for some 20 years – but one which had particular resonance in the present day.

The mind that brought us that chilling slice of forensic grimness strikes again with this well thought-out and tightly plotted mystery – an intricate puzzle whose every piece seems to fit in unexpected ways.