Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hardly a day goes by without rugby union being rocked by some sort of controversy, usually relating to safety, governance or finance.

Thankfully, the focus will be firmly back on the pitch tonight as the world’s oldest rugby tournament – the Six Nations – gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While last autumn’s Rugby World Cup was a thrilling affair, it ultimately ended in disappointment for the Home Nations.

Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas

But in sport, there’s often another day, another match and another competition to redeem yourself.

This year’s Six Nations starts with what should be a real humdinger, as the two pre-tournament favourites lock horns at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Andy Farrell was unveiled as the British & Irish Lions head coach for the 2025 tour to Australia last month, but as his Men in Green begin the defence of their Six Nations crown away in France, he is facing a few selection headaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland went into the World Cup as the top-ranked side in the world, but eventually went down to the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

Many predicted that defeat would prompt Farrell to embark on a post-RWC purge, but with wingers Mack Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien injured and Irish rugby icons Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls now retired, the coach and his new captain Peter O’Mahony may have to rely on the experience of other ageing stars if he wants Six Nations success.

In terms of attacking play, Les Bleus were impressive during their home World Cup, with Damian Penaud, in particular, standing out with six tries.

However, they will be without the world’s best scrum-half Antoine Dupont who is taking a break from the 15-a-side game in order to focus on sevens in the build up to Olympics in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although this mouth-watering opening contest between the world’s third and fourth-ranked sides is by no means a title decider, it could go a long way to decide the destination of the trophy on Super Saturday in six weeks’ time.

Saying that, England may quietly fancy their chances this time around and enter the Six Nations with renewed belief after making it to the RWC semi-finals.

They kick-off tomorrow (Saturday February 3) afternoon against perennial wooden-spooners Italy in Rome, with coach Steve Borthwick expecting improvement from his new-look side led by captain Jamie George.

That game is followed by Wales against Scotland in Cardiff, as the hosts’ coach Warren Gatland calls on new faces due to a number of injuries, not least to his World Cup captain Jac Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were still just the five nations when Scotland last won this tournament, and their coach Gregor Townsend has a headache at full-back following the international retirement of Stuart Hogg and injury to his heir-apparent Ollie Smith.

Jill Douglas is joined in the studio in Marseille tonight by Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Best and Benjamin Kayser to present the first of this year’s 15 games being shared between ITV and the BBC.

However, the 2025 season could be one of the last chances we get to watch free-to-air TV coverage of the tournament, with the UK government declaring the Six Nations isn’t a sporting ‘crown jewel’ and the Beeb concerned they may not be able to afford it in the future.