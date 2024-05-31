Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football. The beautiful game. We’re about to be bombarded with it, so if you’re not a fan, it’s a good job there are so many other viewing options available these days, because the BBC and ITV will be full of Euro 2024 matches from Friday onwards.

And even this weekend there’s no escape, because Soccer Aid is back for a one-off match at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground.

Not that this event is taken quite as seriously as the Euros will be. It’s all about putting the fun in fundraising, although that’s not to say the competition won’t be fierce – there are plenty of former sportspeople taking part whose competitiveness remains, even if their legs are on the wane. Old habits die hard, it seems.

One person returning to the fray is Robbie Williams, the man who founded it all back in 2006.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF is one of the biggest sources of joy in my life,” says the singer. “It is an amazing event. When we launched this nearly two decades ago, I would never have dreamed it would raise as much money as it has.

“The main reason the match continues to be such a success, is because the great British public continue to be so generous in supporting UNICEF’s work helping children around the world have happy, healthy, play-filled childhoods.”

Among the newcomers lined up to grace the pitch is Erin Doherty, who’s best known for playing Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown. She’s looking forward to showing off her previously unknown footballing skills: “To have the opportunity to take part in Soccer Aid is an incredible honour for me. It’s quite humbling, actually. Once upon a time, I was scouted to play for Chelsea Women and now – finally! – a dream of mine comes true: playing at a sold-out Stamford Bridge.

“When I get to walk out onto that pitch I’ll feel a huge sense of pride. This is a ‘pinch me’ moment! I can’t believe how many star names are taking part this year, it’s truly incredible. This will be one of the best events this summer.”

Other newcomers include Sam Thompson, Bobby Brazier (who will be hoping to transfer the fleet-footed skills he displayed while reaching last year’s Strictly Come Dancing final onto grass) and Gladiator Diamond.

The two teams are being managed by guys who should feel right at home at Stamford Bridge – Chelsea legend Frank Lampard takes charge of England, while Mauricio Pochettino, who recently left his role as the Blues boss, leads the Rest of the World squad.

Eden Hazard, who also played for Chelsea, is set to appear for the latter, alongside Usain Bolt, Roberto Carlos and many more. Look out too for other big name participants, including Jill Scott, Karen Carney, Tommy Fury, Jermaine Defoe, Joe Cole, Martin Compston, Lee Mack and Roman Kemp.