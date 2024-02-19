Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s probably why Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon, which is back for a fourth run, has struck such a chord, as it sees the tidying extraordinaire and her team of experts helping families to take control of their clutter.

Stacey is certainly raring to go, saying: “I’m so happy that Sort Your Life Out is back with even more life-changing declutters! We meet six amazing families who each have a different story that has brought them to us, whether that’s family loss or the cost-of-living crisis.

“Together, we create smart storage solutions, organise the mess, and let go of belongings that are holding them back. It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives. Join us, and you might even be inspired to do your own big spring clean… I know I have been!”

​Stacey Solomon and her crack team help a single dad and his young daughters transform their family home

First up this time around is single dad Craig, who has been bringing up his young daughters, Merywen (6) and Wren (4) after their mum Lois passed away from cancer four years ago.

Craig admits that since losing his wife, he’s been taking up hobbies and buying random stuff online to fill the void, but now he wants to sort the space out for the sake of his daughters.

Understandably, packing up the house proves to be an emotional process, as their possessions are taken to an empty warehouse, where it turns out they own 197 teddies and dolls, 121 old socks, 373 pieces of unopened mail and 1,239 books.

Stacey and decluttering expert Dilly Carter join Craig to sort through them, deciding what to keep and what to give away with the help of mother-in law Soo and sister-in-law Cass.

Meanwhile, back at the house, carpenter Rob Brent gets to work on Craig’s home office and also creates a secret door for the girls which will lead into a magical reading room inspired by Lois’ love of books – one of the family’s most treasured possession is a beautiful children’s book she wrote for her daughters. Cleaner Iwan Carrington is also on hand to work his magic and give the house a spring clean.

Then it’s time to bring their must-keep items back and find them a home, but will Stacey and co have succeeded in transforming the house?

If the episode does inspire you to embark on your own declutter, Dilly believes you can use the show’s methods, even if you don’t have a spare warehouse to hand.

She says: “Each room needs function, purpose and identity and it’s impossible to know what needs to be taken away if you are just looking at an overflowing space.