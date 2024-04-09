Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​They may create great shows for us to watch, but TV executives don’t always get everything right.

Take Stacey Solomon’s latest venture, for instance. It’s got a strong format and a wonderful presenter, but the title… Well, it’s a bit ‘meh’, as the kids might say.

It was originally meant to be called Bricking It which, quite frankly, is tonnes better, but maybe its American backers didn’t understand the phrase. Yes, while the production may have been made for British TV, the company behind it – Hello Sunshine – is run by Oscar-winning star Reese Witherspoon, no less.

The firm’s Executive Vice President, Sarah Lazenby, says of the project: “Anyone who follows Stacey online knows that when it comes to making DIY demos joyous, she has it nailed.

“Her genuine passion is both impressive and infectious, and we’re delighted to be partnering with her and Channel 4 to bring that invaluable knowledge to the nation at a time when we could all do with more skills that save money.”

In each episode, the former X Factor finalist meets folk whose hopes of turning their properties into the kind of homes they have always dreamed of have been dashed by unforeseen problems, including handymen and builders who have disappeared, leaving them out of pocket and living in largely empty shells.

Solomon wants to help them sort out these issues for themselves, by revealing a few simple tricks of the trade – from brick laying to basic plumbing, roof-tiling to mastering hacksaws – that may get these unfortunate souls back on an even keel. She hopes that in doing so, she will prove how satisfying picking up a power tool can be, while inspiring viewers to try such things for themselves. She’s also on hand to offer her own design tips to those in need.

“From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can,” explains the much-loved singer-turned-presenter and organisational guru. “I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money. I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project. They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?!

“It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

“Stacey has a natural talent for making a house a home,” adds Clemency Green, Channel 4’s Senior Commissioning Editor. “She is perfectly placed to show all of us that with a few clever tips we can all have a go at DIY and make our homes beautiful on a budget.”

