Stath jumps at the chance of a night out

If you’ve ever glanced at this triple Bafta-winning comedy series and decided to look elsewhere, you’ve missed an absolute gem.

As writer, executive producer and star Jamie Demetriou explains, Stath Lets Flats is “based in one of those lettings agencies that are ten-a-penny that you can pass a million times without knowing what it is.

It’s got a stupid name and it’s a stupid business as a result.

Stath and the crew get ready for a night out

“The show is about London Greek-ness and the way that looks and feels, and it’s about family, nepotism and the results of love.”

He adds: “It’s primarily about a character named Stath who is for want of a better word an idiot. He’s someone who wants to be clever without learning. Stath is someone who assumes he must be amazing because it would be incredibly inconvenient if he wasn’t.”

Series three picked up as Stath was faced with rescuing Michael & Eagle and his relationship with Katia, while expecting his first child by Carole. Meanwhile, his sister Sophie and best friend Al dealt with the fallout of finally declaring their feelings for each other.

That’s a lot to take in, but as Jamie explains: “Stath is so excited to be a dad that he’s barely noticed any of this. Stath has wanted to be a dad since he was born, but has never once looked into what fatherhood entails. Stath will love his child but he will also be a horrendous father.”

He may have a bittersweet opinion about his alter ego, but he’s not sure why so many fans have embraced both Stath and the show. When asked why both were so popular, Jamie replies: “Hard to say. I just know that I’m very grateful to the ones who [love it] and I hope there are bits for them to enjoy in series three.”

He adds: “I think a flawed character, specifically with British comedy in particular, is at the heart of every good show. I think that probably makes sense across the world but in the UK, their flaw tends to be they’re too bad and in America they’re too good. With flawed characters, the inherent comedy is about the lack thereof and I think that it’s comforting to watch someone who’s less intelligent than you are.”

He goes on: “When you pitch a character like Stath, there aren’t many people in the world who are less good than him so anyone can look down on him which is useful but it also allows you to empathise with them a bit more as well, which I think is a big part of comedy.”

The third series also includes some corking guest stars, including Julia Davis as Carole’s wicked sister, and recruiting them was another surprise for Jamie.

“I can’t believe they were all up for it,” he says. “They’re all comedy royalty. I felt very lucky to have everyone we have in and on the show.”

Davis appears in this week’s edition, in which Stath jumps at the chance of a lads’ night out with Al and Dean, while Sophie and Katia plan to paint the town red with the girls, including Carole. Unfortunately, their blossoming friendships are threatened by her poisonous sister Kris and a raucous open mic night at a popular letting agents’ pub.

