Stay Close is the newest addition to Netflix from thriller writer Harlan Coben.

Known for adapting his page turning novels to the screen, Stay Close is another hit that has been trending on Netflix since its release on December 31.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's latest must watch series.

What is Stay Close about?

The latest adaption from American writer Harlan Coben stars James Nesbitt, Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish.

The Netflix synopsis reads: “Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them; Megan (Jumbo) a working mother of three, Ray (Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer, Broome (Nesbitt) a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case, and Lorraine (Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?”

It also promises “trademark thrills, gripping suspense and secrets of past crimes beginning to unravel,” making you question “how much you really know someone.”

Where is Stay Close set?

The book was set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but the series has changed this to the North of England.

Previous Netflix adaptions from American writer Harlan Coben have been changed from the US to the UK, including ‘The Stranger’.

Where was Stay Close filmed?

The book is originally set in Atlantic City, known as 'America's Playground.' but was filmed in the North of England, with Merseyside, Manchester, St Helen's and Blackpool featuring heavily.

Coben explained “while the book is set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Blackpool really looks a lot like Atlantic City.”

Who stars in the Stay Close cast on Netflix?

James Nesbitt as Michael Broome

Cush Jumbo as Megan Pierce

Richard Armitage as Ray Levine

Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw

Sarah Parish as Lorraine Griggs

Jo Joyner as Erin Cartwright

Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw

Poppy Gilbert as 'Barbie'

Hyoie O'Grady as 'Ken'

Dylan Francis as Joedan Shaw

Tallulah Byrne as Laura Shaw

Jack Shalloo as Brian Goldberg

Rachel Andrews as Bea

Youssef Kerjour as Fester

Eddie Izzard as Harry Sutton

Aidan Kelly as Rudy

Thomas Dominique as Guy Tatum

Will there be a Stay Close season 2?

Stay Close has not yet been renewed by Netflix for season 2.

No other Harlan Coben adaptions have returned for multiple seasons, so if it was renewed, it would be the first.

If Stay Close does return for a season two, it would most likely air a year on from the first season.