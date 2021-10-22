Judi Love will not be taking part in this weekend's show after testing positive to Covid.

Celebrity dancer Judi Love has had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after testing positive for Covid.

Her professional dance partner, Graziano Di Prima will also be missing this weekend's episode.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Judi Love has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

The pair were due to dance the cha-cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Judi Love took to Twitter to tell her followers "Hey my lovelies it’s with great disappointment that I will not be performing this weekend @bbcstrictly due to testing positive with COVID-19. Hoping to make a speedy recovery & dance for you next weekend. Stay safe & thank you for your well wishes."

Graziano also posted on Twitter, "As you may have seen Judi has tested positive. So sorry to miss the show this week," he wrote. "Sending so much love to my queen @1judilove!! We will come back next week stronger than ever!! #teamjudiano @bbcstrictly."

What other stars have had to take a week out?

Judi Love is not the first celebrity dancer who has had to take a week out.

Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden had to take a week out after testing positive for Covid after the first live show.

Last week former England rugby player Ugo Monye and his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse had to take a week out after Ugo hurt his back.

They'll be returning to the dance floor this weekend with a rumba to Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic.

Comedian Robert Webb who was partnered with Dianne Buswell had to leave the competition for health reasons.

Webb had heart surgery two years ago and made the decision to withdraw after advice from his doctor.