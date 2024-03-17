Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Fancy getting an all-expenses paid trip to somewhere sunny? Nice work if you can get it, right? No wonder Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice always look so happy.

The Strictly Come Dancing stars began their joint adventures last year when they travelled to Giovanni’s native Sicily, where they toured the Mediterranean island, taking in such sights as Mount Etna while sampling the local food and drink, and even indulging in the odd tango or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the bromance continues, this time with Anton as the guide. He fell in love with Spain as a child, spending his summer holidays from school with his Spanish relatives in the north of the country.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice check out Spain in the new series

“Our dancing duo are hitting the road once again,” says Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC. “With Anton having a genuine love of the country that he wants to showcase to Giovanni, Spain is the perfect place for the boys to explore on their next adventure.”

Anton agrees wholeheartedly: “My loves, it is such a treat for me to be able to take my dear friend Giovanni to a country that I hold so close to my heart. What a joy it is to be able to share this marvellously jovial jaunt with both Gio and all the wonderful viewers watching at home. Magnifico!”

As their previous travelogue garnered more than three millions viewers, plus another 500,000 who viewed it on the BBC iPlayer, you can bet there will be plenty tuning in to see what the guys get up to. We’re hoping for some mischief, but nothing too serious. As Giovanni states: “I am so excited to be heading out for more adventures with my best friend Anton on this epic road trip across Spain, I just hope we manage to avoid being stopped by the police this time!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour lasts just three episodes, and there’s lots to explore, see and sample, so there will be no time for sunbathing (the pair will have to make do with a Strictly-style spray tan for the duration) or siestas. Instead everything from festivals to flamenco are on the menu, accompanied by a splash or two of sangria, of course.

“We’re thrilled to be following the boys on another epic and intimate adventure,” claims Mel Balac, Creative Director at BBC Studios. “Hold tight for plenty of laughs, a few tears and some new look song and dance numbers in the Spanish sunshine.”

The first episode begins with a dramatic arrival in the Andalusian region via hot air balloon. A tour of the region’s capital, Seville, is the order of the day, with a gondola race thrown in for good measure – whoever loses must then pay for the ice-creams.

After that, they follow advice from Anton’s mum by visiting the Ronda, one of Spain’s most-photographed places, learn about a secret coded language while buying fans and face Gio’s fear of heights head-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad