Summer on the Farm with Rob and Dave

Back in the bad old days of lockdown, many of us yearned to go stomping about outside, up to our knees in grass and mud and goodness knows what.

As the country starts to open up again, for anyone still stuck in an urban environment, fear not – Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson are bringing nature to you with this week-long series.

Broadcast live from Rob and Dave Nicholson’s home, Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire, and featuring guests Julian Norton from The Yorkshire Vet, and Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda and Owen Reuben, anything can – and probably will – happen.

There’s heart-tugging drama when baby llama Robert fails to feed from his mother, and a plan is needed to keep him alive, while Rob and Dave prepare to welcome some bees to their farm. Food and drink fans are covered as Amanda goes in search of Yorkshire’s best summer cooking ingredients, and JB Gill heads to Dorset to get the skinny on a vodka made from grass-grazed cow’s milk, and that’s just in episode one.

The rest of the week is equally action-packed. On Tuesday, Julian Norton meets an Italian breed of sheepdog protecting hundreds of free-range hens in the foothills of the Pennines, while Rob and Dave travel to Perth in Scotland to meet a new billy goat they’re hoping will join Maverick and Goose as the new Top Gun back at the farm.

Have you ever wondered how a shepherd watches their flocks by night? You can finally find out as JB checks out the latest range of shepherds’ huts, as well as the latest ways to holiday on a farm.

Wednesday will see us reduced to mush again as we’re introduced to three baby Boer goats and their inspiring mum, while JB is on his best behaviour getting a lesson in jam-making from the Women’s Institute, and Reuben gets to grips with refurbishing some old agricultural equipment at Cannon Hall Farm.

The penultimate edition follows Rob and Dave as they prepare to host a socially distanced fete for the farm workers and their families, while newborn Shetland ponies put the ‘ahhhh’ into Cannon Hall Farm.

JB Gill visits the family firm whose world-famous elderflower cordial began life on their kitchen table. He finds out if it is still made to the original recipe, and requires tons of flowers to be picked and processed on the same day. He’ll need a drink after that.

Finally, on Friday, the week is rounded off with a party, as farmers and staff from the farm shop and other areas of the business, as well as their families, gather to enjoy the various rides and side stalls.

Cameras will also be following Cannon Hall’s Ruth during her trip to ‘heavy horse bootcamp’ to prepare for taking part in this year’s Great Yorkshire Show. Plus, there’s the final heat of the Yorkshire Olympics, with Yorkshire Farmers taking on Vets in the tug-of-war competition. If all that doesn’t have you donning your wellies and heading for the nearest green space, we don’t know what will.

